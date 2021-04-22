Essex Savings Bank Buys Realty Income Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, Packaging Corp of America

Investment company Essex Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Realty Income Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Marriott International Inc, sells Roper Technologies Inc, Packaging Corp of America during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Essex Savings Bank owns 197 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Chevron Corp (CVX) - 133,914 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,240 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,461 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 174,125 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 43,388 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $369.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.