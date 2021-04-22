>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Essex Savings Bank Buys Realty Income Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Sells Roper Technologies Inc, Packaging Corp of America

April 22, 2021 | About: O +0.36% VLO -0.33% LNG -0.18% CP +3.25% MAR +3.09% ROP +0.83% PKG -0.13%

Investment company Essex Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Realty Income Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Cheniere Energy Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Marriott International Inc, sells Roper Technologies Inc, Packaging Corp of America during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Essex Savings Bank. As of 2021Q1, Essex Savings Bank owns 197 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Essex Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/essex+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Essex Savings Bank
  1. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 133,914 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.31%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,240 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 74,461 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 174,125 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  5. Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) - 43,388 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.78 and $64.22, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $69.465000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $67.91. The stock is now traded at around $69.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $68.36. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $330.29 and $383.75, with an estimated average price of $359.96. The stock is now traded at around $369.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)

Essex Savings Bank initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $116.31 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $136.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,437 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $371.89 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $401.28.

Sold Out: Packaging Corp of America (PKG)

Essex Savings Bank sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $128.93 and $147.23, with an estimated average price of $136.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Essex Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Essex Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Essex Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Essex Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Essex Savings Bank keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)