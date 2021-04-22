Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Ford Motor Co, HDFC Bank, Sells Xylem Inc, Allegion PLC, Grifols SA

La Mesa, CA, based Investment company Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Ford Motor Co, HDFC Bank, Canadian Solar Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Xylem Inc, Allegion PLC, Grifols SA, Valero Energy Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc owns 1005 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ERIC, DGRW, SCHH, OIH, AFL, AGRX, ABNB, AIG, AMWL, AMKR, BLOK, ATRS, AAOI, ARCH, ACA, ADSK, BBD, BSAC, CIB, BHP, BIO, BNGO, BPYU, BF.B, CRH, CNNE, CAJ, GOEV, CUK, CQP, SNP, CCIV, CIEN, CLNE, CLF, KOF, SID, WISH, CR, CREE, DFS, DOCU, E, FIVG, ETG, ELAN, AKO.A, FDIS, FHLC, FTEC, FIS, FNF, FEYE, FVD, LMBS, FMX, BEN, FUBO, GTHX, AJG, FINX, HALO, HEXO, CAPA, HMC, HNP, HBAN, IBN, PI, INFY, MWG, PDBC, PIN, PGX, IAU, EMB, EFAV, IXUS, IEMG, ESGE, ESGU, USHY, ITUB, JBLU, KBH, LH, TREE, LPSN, LULU, MFC, MBT, MSD, NVCN, NICE, NTRS, NOM, OCGN, IX, PKX, TLK, PRVB, PUK, QS, ROK, RDS.B, SKM, SLG, GNR, RWR, SPSM, SAP, SSL, SGEN, SENS, 19U1, SKX, SPR, SFIX, SNDL, TMHC, HQH, TDOC, TTD, TLRY, TM, TDG, TREX, TWTR, VLY, SMH, VYM, VPL, VMBS, VCLT, VER, LT1B, VNT, WPRT, WY, WHR, WTFC, XRX, ZIXI, DB, AMCR, AON, GAN, IGT, APTV, RNR, ST, GRMN, CYBR, FVRR, WIX, FLEX,
- Added Positions: F, HDB, CSIQ, PFF, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, AKAM, LITE, NVS, VZ, GOOG, LQD, JNJ, MA, RTX, SONY, APD, BABA, AZN, D, FB, LMT, MRK, MDLZ, PEP, SWKS, UL, VTV, VOD, APH, BRK.B, CSCO, HAS, HD, NEE, ORLY, OTIS, PG, SNY, SCHZ, SNN, TMO, ACN, ARKK, GOOGL, CAG, STZ, CCI, EVRG, XOM, TIP, LHX, LDOS, MMC, NUE, TQQQ, RVT, SPSB, SCHE, SCHD, SCHF, XLI, XLU, SRE, SJM, VIG, VEA, VWO, VCIT, VOO, VTI, WMT, WM, AGNC, ABBV, ADBE, ATEC, AMX, AAL, AXP, AMGN, NLY, AAIC, ACB, AVNS, BCE, BDX, BKI, BX, BA, CVS, CAH, LNG, CVX, C, CLX, ED, GLW, CTVA, DNP, DHR, DUK, EOG, MJ, EBAY, ECL, EIX, ENB, ET, ENPH, EPD, EQIX, ES, EXC, FICO, FSLY, FCX, GWPH, GIS, GM, GPC, TV, IDXX, ITW, ICE, IBM, SPLV, AGG, EEM, SHY, EFA, IWF, IWM, IJR, MUB, AIA, MBB, IGSB, KEYS, LEG, LEN, LYV, LOW, LUMN, LYFT, MASI, MS, NFLX, NOK, NSC, OGE, OXY, OLLI, OMC, OHI, PPG, PKG, PLTR, PH, PM, PSX, PXD, PLUG, SSO, REGN, RY, RDS.A, SPY, SPIB, SDY, JNK, KOMP, CRM, SCHB, SCHA, XLV, XLP, XLE, XLF, NOW, SESN, SHOP, AOS, SQ, SBUX, STT, RJA, SNPS, TU, TXN, MMM, TOT, TFC, UBER, UNP, VFC, MGK, VV, VRTX, VIAC, WSO, WFC, WU, WBK, WIT, WKHS, WYNN, BIP, MRVL, NCLH, ALC, CHKP,
- Reduced Positions: XYL, ALLE, GRFS, VLO, IVV, HCA, MINT, DIS, BND, TGT, NXPI, SPYG, SLYG, MDYG, ORCL, SPG, NHF, LRCX, SYY, HON, USB, PRU, XRAY, AVGO, IWN, ROST, TRV, MCD, NVDA, SLYV, KMB, V, SPYV, O, GD, BIIB, SCHV, SCHM, MDT, UNH, CAT, VTR, TWLO, CELH, TMUS, CL, SYNA, SPLK, LUV, VUG, AMT, AWK, ZM, WBA, WAB, WEC, WPC, SPCE, CGC, VO, VBR, VBK, VOE, SPAB, VGK, BSV, NLOK, GILD, HAL, GE, ILMN, IIPR, INTC, INTU, IWB, EFV, JPST, SVVC, LMND, LLY, MSI, WTRG, SNOW, DVN, HYS, CORP, PINS, AMC, QCOM, RVLV, SPEM, SPDW, DAL, DE, GSK, DARE, SJNK, CRWD,
- Sold Out: GOLD, SGT, MAR, LKQ, MTCH, NBY, OTTR, 1YI1, RMBS, KRE, SANM, WORK, TOL, TNXP, UNIT, 50AA, VMC, WRAP, EAF, UAVS, APA, CLR, DOW, DUC, DD, WATT, E8L, LADR, GTE, 74HA, IAC, NSPR, INZY, IRM, AEZS,
For the details of REILLY FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reilly+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,634 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 372,415 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,528 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,870 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 95,582 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,333,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $176.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BanColombia SA (CIB)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 193 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Tilray Inc (TLRY)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 31211.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,127,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 35928.44%. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 117,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Canadian Solar Inc (CSIQ)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 180954.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 135,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 72.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 141,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 75.65%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $735.260200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Uniti Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.74 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.07.Sold Out: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.Sold Out: AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $9.45.Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)
Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19.
