Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc Buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Ford Motor Co, HDFC Bank, Sells Xylem Inc, Allegion PLC, Grifols SA

La Mesa, CA, based Investment company Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Ford Motor Co, HDFC Bank, Canadian Solar Inc, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Xylem Inc, Allegion PLC, Grifols SA, Valero Energy Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc owns 1005 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 345,634 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 372,415 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,528 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,870 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) - 95,582 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The purchase prices were between $11.63 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $12.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,333,808 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $52.84 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.71. The stock is now traded at around $59.150100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.79 and $226.6, with an estimated average price of $188.43. The stock is now traded at around $176.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 351 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,040 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in BanColombia SA. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $40.26, with an estimated average price of $35.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Tilray Inc. The purchase prices were between $9 and $63.91, with an estimated average price of $23.54. The stock is now traded at around $16.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 31211.53%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $12.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,127,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in HDFC Bank Ltd by 35928.44%. The purchase prices were between $68.84 and $83.75, with an estimated average price of $78.47. The stock is now traded at around $69.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 117,813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Canadian Solar Inc by 180954.67%. The purchase prices were between $39.61 and $64.15, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $45.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 135,791 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 72.69%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 141,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 75.65%. The purchase prices were between $563 and $883.09, with an estimated average price of $754.2. The stock is now traded at around $735.260200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,260 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 130.63%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $135.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,572 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $18.67 and $24.77, with an estimated average price of $21.56.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Uniti Group Inc. The sale prices were between $10.74 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.07.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The sale prices were between $28 and $37.28, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $5.47 and $15.69, with an estimated average price of $9.45.

Reilly Financial Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $146.03 and $174.15, with an estimated average price of $162.19.