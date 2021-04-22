James Investment Research Inc Buys Central Garden & Pet Co, Enova International Inc, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, Sells Adobe Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond

Alpha, OH, based Investment company James Investment Research Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Central Garden & Pet Co, Enova International Inc, BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Regions Financial Corp, sells Adobe Inc, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Verizon Communications Inc, iShares MBS ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Investment Research Inc. As of 2021Q1, James Investment Research Inc owns 464 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CENTA, RF, TMO, SLP, VRP, EMB, CNXC, PRG, CIBR, DVN, BOOM, RCM, KBE, MGY, DFS, CPE, PDCE, ENPH, PCH, MNR, MTDR, EWG, LIN, LPG, CWEN, COF, BLIN, BIGC, ASO, AAN, SHW, SLCA, WIX, MSGE, IVOL, LPI, MCF, FANG, BCEI, BCEI, BLOK, WMB, DIS, VTRS, GOOG, UNFI, AXP, TXN, AMD, EZA, 3KJB, AAP, ACN, MMM, CRM, QCOM, HASI, HON, PSX, PEP, INTC, MS, INTU, MU, MLCO, MED, IWC, EWD, IWO, LOW,

ENVA, ICVT, FLOT, PXD, SCHE, MTZ, REGI, SIVB, TMUS, ABB, DLR, RMD, IGIB, TSM, VLO, ABBV, AVY, IGSB, SHY, AJG, SNX, DECK, HELE, TGT, PBW, NSIT, IXC, PYPL, LLY, JHX, LPLA, NEE, IBDRY, IWN, SBGSY, SEE, CWB, NVMI, IWM, SAVE, JETS, CE, CVX, MTG, NNI, NSRGY, NTES, SMLR, VBR, FITB, NTRA, VNDA, CF, DHR, GDRX, EYE, ROP, ZION, STIP, CPRI, CBRE, CLF, CVU, ETN, STAY, FCX, HI, IEA, EFA, INDA, MELI, OSK, PETQ, RAD, FNDF, SNOW, TXT, TSCO, RSX, ZEN, ZTS, ADYEY, AP, MT, ARGX, BOSC, BYD, CMG, CSCO, COP, DKILY, DAIO, DPSGY, FISV, FVRR, FMS, HKXCY, IFNNY, INFY, ITGR, EWJ, EWN, IWD, PHG, LGIH, MPNGY, NICE, ORCL, PFIN, PTN, PENN, SAIC, SONY, KRE, SEOAY, TCEHY, TWLO, UL, VDE, VFH, VIS, VAW, VWDRY, VIPS, VIRC, HYG, NCA, ANGL, Reduced Positions: ADBE, IEF, LQD, VZ, MBB, RYT, LMT, MSCI, XLK, FDX, AAPL, AMZN, WMT, PFE, UNH, BABA, IEI, AMGN, KR, TLT, KO, JNJ, GNRC, ANTM, VCSH, PG, CDNS, TIP, BLK, COST, BBY, XLC, MRK, ODFL, MSFT, GOOGL, SHV, VCLT, AEE, IWB, UNP, TLH, AWK, AZN, IVV, AGCO, FB, FCN, CNXN, ARKG, NEM, AEP, CCMP, EOG, MA, MCD, VLGEA, AGZ, GVI, SPSB, CMCSA, DE, MDC, NOC, NVDA, URI, ABT, ASML, XLV, HD, LRCX, MHO, PATK, SPY, ALL, CCS, EFG, JPM, LEN, MTH, PETS, TTEC, DG, GS, IDA, INVA, QQQ, EWY, EWT, LOGI, NHC, TJX, TNET, VEU, AGG, MUB, SHM, VTEB, AES, CIEN, CPSH, GDOT, IMKTA, EWA, EEM, KLAC, NRG, PNC, RRC, XLRE, SMCI, TWTR, GDX, VEC, V, USIG, SUB, NUV, NUO, NIM, VCIT, ONEM, AEF, AEL, AFG, AMN, AWI, COG, CNX, XLY, XLP, EMN, XLF, HUM, INTT, EPOL, IBB, FIZZ, OMF, PM, PSA, SDY, XHB, XOP, SYKE, THC, VDC, VNQ, VOX, VPU,

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 524,989 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,425 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 210,274 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.87% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 12,165 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.08% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 159,422 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.56%

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Central Garden & Pet Co. The purchase prices were between $36.25 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $42.86. The stock is now traded at around $51.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 155,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Regions Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.95 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $19.55. The stock is now traded at around $20.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 317,117 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $485.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 11,815 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Simulations Plus Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.06 and $89.52, with an estimated average price of $73.57. The stock is now traded at around $65.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 67,406 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.41 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.068600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 130,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc initiated holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 29,598 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Enova International Inc by 339.69%. The purchase prices were between $22.6 and $40.48, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 278,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 87.40%. The purchase prices were between $95.57 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $102.31. The stock is now traded at around $101.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 151,272 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 468.96%. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.764200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 160,475 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co by 106.58%. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $169.27, with an estimated average price of $141.84. The stock is now traded at around $147.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 65,149 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.78 and $34.63, with an estimated average price of $32.57. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 354,143 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc added to a holding in MasTec Inc by 50.57%. The purchase prices were between $67.29 and $98.93, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $99.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $85.13 and $98.79, with an estimated average price of $90.79.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Ecolab Inc. The sale prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.88.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $464.05 and $594.47, with an estimated average price of $528.89.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.18.

James Investment Research Inc sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.23 and $47.89, with an estimated average price of $41.27.