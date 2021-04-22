>
Roman Butler Fullerton & Co Buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Autodesk Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: INTC -0.47% LAD +1.25% DHR +4.13% IWM +1.25% EPAM +0.59% GLOB +1.04% IJS +0.82% IWD +0.25% MU -4.06% DE -0.87% AMAT -0.81% FTNT +0.72%

Investment company Roman Butler Fullerton & Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Micron Technology Inc, Deere, Applied Materials Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Energy Company of Minas Gerais, Autodesk Inc, FedEx Corp, Entegris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. As of 2021Q1, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co owns 189 stocks with a total value of $198 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/roman+butler+fullerton+%26+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,068 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,716 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,629 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,402 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  5. iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 129,619 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.09 and $107.56, with an estimated average price of $94.36. The stock is now traded at around $101.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 25,217 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $134.33 and $152.5, with an estimated average price of $144.13. The stock is now traded at around $156.585000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 9,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.05 and $94.76, with an estimated average price of $84.89. The stock is now traded at around $85.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 14,907 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $267.64 and $380.41, with an estimated average price of $327.94. The stock is now traded at around $371.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 3,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $110.39. The stock is now traded at around $133.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 8,744 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.11 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $163.6. The stock is now traded at around $202.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 5,518 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Intel Corp by 56.80%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 41,936 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lithia Motors Inc (LAD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 161.63%. The purchase prices were between $284.24 and $414.12, with an estimated average price of $359.68. The stock is now traded at around $390.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,339 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 137.45%. The purchase prices were between $212.38 and $245.9, with an estimated average price of $229.37. The stock is now traded at around $254.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,714 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113.79%. The purchase prices were between $193.14 and $233.98, with an estimated average price of $217.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $329.66 and $400.27, with an estimated average price of $366.52. The stock is now traded at around $451.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,758 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Globant SA (GLOB)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co added to a holding in Globant SA by 27.62%. The purchase prices were between $192 and $232.11, with an estimated average price of $212.51. The stock is now traded at around $228.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Energy Company of Minas Gerais (CIG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Energy Company of Minas Gerais. The sale prices were between $1.99 and $2.93, with an estimated average price of $2.41.

Sold Out: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Autodesk Inc. The sale prices were between $253.1 and $320.13, with an estimated average price of $288.65.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $93.99 and $113.56, with an estimated average price of $102.97.

Sold Out: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.32 and $113.68, with an estimated average price of $86.15.

Sold Out: Teradyne Inc (TER)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Teradyne Inc. The sale prices were between $104.2 and $143.64, with an estimated average price of $125.91.

Sold Out: Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co sold out a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO. Also check out:

1. ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ROMAN BUTLER FULLERTON & CO keeps buying

