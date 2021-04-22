>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys NIO Inc, Huazhu Group, DocuSign Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: GOOGL +0.02% HALO +3.27% CCK +0.69% NIO +3.59% HTHT +5.37% DOCU +3.77% MA +1.65% AVY +0.75% RNG +2.85% BABA +1.52% TAL -2.7% M +3.33%

Investment company Aubrey Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, Huazhu Group, DocuSign Inc, Mastercard Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc, Sea, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owns 47 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aubrey+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd
  1. Sea Ltd (SE) - 203,615 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.91%
  2. JD.com Inc (JD) - 284,092 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58%
  3. HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 282,144 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32%
  4. Niu Technologies (NIU) - 579,200 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51%
  5. Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 195,770 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.35%
New Purchase: NIO Inc (NIO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 418,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 214,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $226.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $388.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $200.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: RingCentral Inc (RNG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $332.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 51.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Sold Out: MSCI Inc (MSCI)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Sold Out: Avalara Inc (AVLR)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Sold Out: Ansys Inc (ANSS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Sold Out: CoStar Group Inc (CSGP)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

1. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aubrey Capital Management Ltd keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)