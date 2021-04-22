Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys NIO Inc, Huazhu Group, DocuSign Inc, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc

Investment company Aubrey Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys NIO Inc, Huazhu Group, DocuSign Inc, Mastercard Inc, Avery Dennison Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc, Sea, HDFC Bank during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owns 47 stocks with a total value of $348 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NIO, HTHT, DOCU, MA, AVY, RNG, ODFL, PH, BKNG, AXON, SNBR, JAZZ, MOS, TWOU,

NIO, HTHT, DOCU, MA, AVY, RNG, ODFL, PH, BKNG, AXON, SNBR, JAZZ, MOS, TWOU, Added Positions: GOOGL, NVDA, HALO, CCK, EXP, IBP,

GOOGL, NVDA, HALO, CCK, EXP, IBP, Reduced Positions: BILI, SE, HDB, DADA, EDU, PINS, NIU, BLDP, INDA, VIPS, DAR, LYFT,

BILI, SE, HDB, DADA, EDU, PINS, NIU, BLDP, INDA, VIPS, DAR, LYFT, Sold Out: BABA, TAL, MSCI, AVLR, ANSS, CSGP, MKTX, EQIX, SRCL, LULU, TPIC, ATSG, TME, AKAM, DLTR, AZD,

For the details of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aubrey+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Sea Ltd (SE) - 203,615 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.91% JD.com Inc (JD) - 284,092 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.58% HDFC Bank Ltd (HDB) - 282,144 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.32% Niu Technologies (NIU) - 579,200 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.51% Bilibili Inc (BILI) - 195,770 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 47.35%

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.11. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.68%. The holding were 418,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.11 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.62. The stock is now traded at around $58.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 214,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4. The stock is now traded at around $226.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 34,600 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $388.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Avery Dennison Corp. The purchase prices were between $148.67 and $185.18, with an estimated average price of $170.83. The stock is now traded at around $200.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $283.69 and $443.29, with an estimated average price of $368.91. The stock is now traded at around $332.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc by 51.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.51 and $51.45, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Crown Holdings Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $86 and $101.01, with an estimated average price of $96.41. The stock is now traded at around $108.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.98.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $52.09 and $90.15, with an estimated average price of $73.46.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in MSCI Inc. The sale prices were between $393.34 and $453.19, with an estimated average price of $420.4.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Avalara Inc. The sale prices were between $123.33 and $179.78, with an estimated average price of $154.53.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356.

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $758.46 and $939.76, with an estimated average price of $864.55.