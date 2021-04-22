>
Articles 

Sawyer & Company, Inc Buys Oracle Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Sells International Business Machines Corp, The Western Union Co, Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: ORCL -1.95% XOM -0.32% COP -0.06% PM +0.36% BMY -0.03% ZBH +1.3% QS +4.42% GE +2.37% CRM +1.11% GM +0.14% BHB -1.06%

Investment company Sawyer & Company, Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Oracle Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp, ConocoPhillips, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, General Electric Co, sells International Business Machines Corp, The Western Union Co, Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc, Analog Devices Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sawyer & Company, Inc. As of 2021Q1, Sawyer & Company, Inc owns 168 stocks with a total value of $201 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Sawyer & Company, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sawyer+%26+company%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Sawyer & Company, Inc
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,564 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,276 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.46%
  3. Sysco Corp (SYY) - 98,792 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  4. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 82,685 shares, 2.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.29%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 85,109 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%
New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $59.34 and $66.74, with an estimated average price of $62.18. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.6 and $164.5, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $178.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 80 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: QuantumScape Corp (QS)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in QuantumScape Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.33 and $66.52, with an estimated average price of $52.47. The stock is now traded at around $34.580100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 265 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 20 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Sawyer & Company, Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 70.53%. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $72.64, with an estimated average price of $64.72. The stock is now traded at around $75.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 69,477 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 35.95%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 42,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 26.52%. The purchase prices were between $39.57 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $49.25. The stock is now traded at around $49.694300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,043 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Sawyer & Company, Inc added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.455200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (BHB)

Sawyer & Company, Inc sold out a holding in Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc. The sale prices were between $21.51 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $26.04.



Here is the complete portfolio of Sawyer & Company, Inc. Also check out:

