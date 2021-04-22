Venturi Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, First Trust North Amer

Investment company Venturi Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Evercore Inc, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC owns 288 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: USFR, EVR, IUSB, EFV, PID, FEZ, JPM, CONE, RS, CINF, IYE, TLH, MTUM, EMQQ, WBA, PM, AFL, KRE, ILF, IVOL, AXP, HYEM, SBUX, ST, RBA, VTV, VUG, SUM, IPI, ING, AZPN,
- Added Positions: VTWO, LQD, IEMG, XLE, UPS, MDY, IJR, IEFA, INTC, SPFI, MUB, JNK, XLY, XLC, VZ, IWN, EMB, JPST, PEP, MAS, BNDX, KBE, LMBS, IGV, ITM, AZN, GOVT, PGR, SUB, HD, IEF, SPY, RWR, CVX, YUM, ASML, SYNA, ROST, ABB, BTI, FDS, AMZN, IXN, CNI, CVS, BBVA, SCZ, XLB, NVO, MSFT, TOT, XLU, STM, SAP, ADP, HDB, HUM, DEO, IGSB, IWM, CSX, RELX, AMED, AAP, XLV, XT, GMAB, AOA, PHG, BGNE, JKHY, BUD, NKE, LOPE, XEL, VRSK, AON, ANSS, NATI, PAYC, TYL, TECH, PEGA, LIN, FIVE, GLOB, CTAS, CLX, GDDY, CSGP, KRNT, DVN, ALRM, DLR, FISV, BL, ISRG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, EMLP, VO, XOM, XLF, QTWO, IMTM, VIGI, EFG, QUAL, REGL, URI, ANGL, QCOM, AAPL, LPLA, XLRE, XLP, NEE, IQLT, MBB, EXR, AWK, AVY, IVV, DVA, ELS, TXN, ZTS, SRE, VLO, TRP, WEC, BIP, LNT, ESGE, TLT, USMV, SPGI, RGLD, WMB, IHI, XLK, ARE, CMCSA, DTE, LRCX, PEG, MCHI, BLK, EMR, LOW, MCD, MS, NVDA, ORCL, TGT, CGC, VLUE, XLI, ABT, ADI, ADSK, BBY, BA, CSCO, CMI, DHR, DE, GS, INTU, KLAC, LMT, MHK, PPG, PAYX, PII, CRM, SWKS, DIS, WSM, FB, BABA, ESGU, VTI, ACN, ATVI, ABC, CHRW, CERN, CHE, CL, EXPD, HON, IBM, ITW, ILMN, IPG, MMC, MKC, NVS, PKG, PG, DGX, RPM, REGN, ROK, SEIC, SLB, TSCO, WST, MA, V, MPC, WDAY, ABBV, GOOG, BIPC, AOR, HYS, IYT, MXI, VGK, VV,
- Sold Out: VIG, MRK, JNJ, GOOGL, AGG, MDT, ECL, EZU, SHYG, GLD, GL, MNST, CHD, HRL, MKTX, KSU, IWP, OGE, MELI, COG, EZPW, KWEB, IJH, ROL, VT, BSV, TFII, AVLR, YUMC, PRLB, MTDR, TFFP, LII, SRVR, BANF, RYAAY, SPTS,
For the details of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, These are the top 5 holdings of Venturi Wealth Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 832,927 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.09%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,291,799 shares, 8.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.57%
- WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) - 2,482,306 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 743,339 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.25%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 105,904 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.06%
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The purchase prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $25.105000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 2,482,306 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Evercore Inc (EVR)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Evercore Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.57 and $142.41, with an estimated average price of $122.03. The stock is now traded at around $139.954500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 71,709 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 65,787 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.909100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 65,336 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $15.38 and $17.03, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 126,945 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF (FEZ)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.74 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $43.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 48,592 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund (VTWO)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund by 1378.13%. The purchase prices were between $155.7 and $189.03, with an estimated average price of $175.99. The stock is now traded at around $90.829800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 88,954 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 440.60%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $131.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 119,089 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 720.11%. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $53.01, with an estimated average price of $45.72. The stock is now traded at around $47.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 206,152 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 690.73%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $179.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 54,394 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 1531.58%. The purchase prices were between $412.59 and $488.4, with an estimated average price of $455.26. The stock is now traded at around $497.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 13,640 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 44.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63. The stock is now traded at around $62.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 171,268 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $136.56 and $148.03, with an estimated average price of $141.82.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.Sold Out: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.89.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79.Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $111.18 and $119.74, with an estimated average price of $117.24.
