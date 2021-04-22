Culbertson A N & Co Inc Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, American Express Co, Sells Old National Bancorp

Investment company Culbertson A N & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, American Express Co, Lowe's Inc, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells Old National Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Culbertson A N & Co Inc. As of 2021Q1, Culbertson A N & Co Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $454 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VEU,

VEU, Added Positions: XOM, VXUS, UNH, ORCL, VTI, MCK, ABBV, MMM, LOW, AXP, VTV, FDX, VO, VB, BSV, MS, CVS, CSCO, PFF, BND, WMT, COF, CAT, MTB, CVX, SJM, USB, DIS, MDLZ, GE, CLX, MA, BLK, ADBE,

XOM, VXUS, UNH, ORCL, VTI, MCK, ABBV, MMM, LOW, AXP, VTV, FDX, VO, VB, BSV, MS, CVS, CSCO, PFF, BND, WMT, COF, CAT, MTB, CVX, SJM, USB, DIS, MDLZ, GE, CLX, MA, BLK, ADBE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VAR, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, AGG, ABT, IBM, VOO, VCIT, EZM, JNJ, D, INTC, VOE, K, VCSH, TFC, WFC, IWM, EES, C, T, VBR, SPY, BAM, EFA, DWM, KO, TXN, SBUX, GOOGL, HD, DELL, ZBH, VIG, JCI,

AAPL, VAR, MSFT, GOOG, BRK.B, AGG, ABT, IBM, VOO, VCIT, EZM, JNJ, D, INTC, VOE, K, VCSH, TFC, WFC, IWM, EES, C, T, VBR, SPY, BAM, EFA, DWM, KO, TXN, SBUX, GOOGL, HD, DELL, ZBH, VIG, JCI, Sold Out: ONB,

For the details of CULBERTSON A N & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/culbertson+a+n+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 234,533 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 102,342 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,650 shares, 5.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.84% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 107,538 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.5% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 175,215 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%

Culbertson A N & Co Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.472300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 86.13%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 52,156 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 46.85%. The purchase prices were between $60.16 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $62.59. The stock is now traded at around $64.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 22,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in American Express Co by 77.16%. The purchase prices were between $114.09 and $150.27, with an estimated average price of $132.09. The stock is now traded at around $148.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,180 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 21.84%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,355 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 38.99%. The purchase prices were between $127.53 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $139.05. The stock is now traded at around $140.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14. The stock is now traded at around $13.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,369 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Culbertson A N & Co Inc sold out a holding in Old National Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $20.95, with an estimated average price of $18.52.