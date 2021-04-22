TrueWealth Advisors, LLC Buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

Investment company TrueWealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, TrueWealth Advisors, LLC owns 116 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DIA, PFF, VEA, IVV, BNDX, BSV, VUG, ESGU, IGSB, SPLG, GOVT, IUSB, VMBS, BLV, BIV, EFV, LQD, VWO, GLD, IJR, ESGE, SDY, PFE, EFG, TGT, GOOGL, FMB, XLV, VLUE, VOO, PSK, VNQ, MA, XLF, LMT, XLY, LLY, O, VZ, VYM, NUV,

DIA, PFF, VEA, IVV, BNDX, BSV, VUG, ESGU, IGSB, SPLG, GOVT, IUSB, VMBS, BLV, BIV, EFV, LQD, VWO, GLD, IJR, ESGE, SDY, PFE, EFG, TGT, GOOGL, FMB, XLV, VLUE, VOO, PSK, VNQ, MA, XLF, LMT, XLY, LLY, O, VZ, VYM, NUV, Added Positions: SPAB, SJNK, SPY, IVE, SCHD, VO, SPHD, IYH, VB, SCHE, VTV, DBEF, VIG, IYF, XLK, AAPL, MGC, T, WMB, MSFT, HD, FBHS, SO, KMI, JPM, IYW, XOM, JNJ, FLOT, SHYG, FXL,

SPAB, SJNK, SPY, IVE, SCHD, VO, SPHD, IYH, VB, SCHE, VTV, DBEF, VIG, IYF, XLK, AAPL, MGC, T, WMB, MSFT, HD, FBHS, SO, KMI, JPM, IYW, XOM, JNJ, FLOT, SHYG, FXL, Reduced Positions: SPLV, SCHG, QQQ, XMLV, SCHR, USMV, DGRO, TLT, EMB, AGG, HDV, QUAL, PGX, ITA, VCSH, SHY, ROP, MTUM, IIPR, SLYG, CODI, XLE, DAL, ELY, CVX, FLRN,

SPLV, SCHG, QQQ, XMLV, SCHR, USMV, DGRO, TLT, EMB, AGG, HDV, QUAL, PGX, ITA, VCSH, SHY, ROP, MTUM, IIPR, SLYG, CODI, XLE, DAL, ELY, CVX, FLRN, Sold Out: SPTL, EDV, BOND, EFAV,

For the details of TrueWealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/truewealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 447,283 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.39% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 19,603 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.67% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK) - 268,796 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 130.09% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 83,711 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) - 158,330 shares, 4.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.30%

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $298.53 and $331.55, with an estimated average price of $314.67. The stock is now traded at around $340.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.18%. The holding were 18,483 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 148,801 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $50.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 23,869 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.69 and $58.43, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $57.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 18,811 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $417.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38. The stock is now traded at around $82.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 12,626 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.39%. The purchase prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.845000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 447,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond by 130.09%. The purchase prices were between $26.6 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $26.92. The stock is now traded at around $27.385000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 268,796 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 94.67%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $416.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 19,603 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 689.61%. The purchase prices were between $125.36 and $142.23, with an estimated average price of $134.03. The stock is now traded at around $145.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 24,249 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 66.93%. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 65,181 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $203.15 and $225.23, with an estimated average price of $216.47. The stock is now traded at around $231.488000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 23,832 shares as of 2021-03-31.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $44.88, with an estimated average price of $41.46.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $122.24 and $151.82, with an estimated average price of $135.75.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $109.13 and $112.58, with an estimated average price of $111.12.

TrueWealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $70.92 and $74.68, with an estimated average price of $73.38.