YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab

West Hartford, CT, based Investment company YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Willis Towers Watson PLC, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 281 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SCHZ, WLTW, IPO, ARKK, TSM, EQIX, AMT, XLK, XLC, IYF, MEG, OKTA, SQ, EPAM, SHW, RJF, PWR, NVDA, MMC, HIG, MO, ZNGA,

AGG, VMBS, IGSB, FB, BSCM, BAH, ABBV, GSY, NEAR, DG, LBRDK, DISH, SCHA, VTEB, V, SCHF, SCZ, SCHM, ITW, SCHG, SCHE, FIS, WMT, EW, ISRG, SCHB, IVV, MDYG, BSV, SCHD, SLYG, SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, VTI, CVS, CTXS, JNJ, MKC, MORN, PEP, CI, CAT, TJX, USB, UNP, BA, BDX, PLD, MMM, SDY, CSX, SCHX, SHOP, IEX, QCOM, PBE, POOL, MUB, EFA, VZ, EBAY, PM, KEYS, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MINT, CMCSA, MAR, MSFT, DIS, GOOG, JPST, IJH, SHM, AMZN, GE, RTX, BSCL, GOOGL, SCHO, AON, C, GS, TGT, WFC, MA, IJR, SMMU, VCSH, AME, DHI, DHR, FISV, INTC, JPM, MS, NFLX, PFE, SWKS, ANTM, LPLA, POST, HLT, PYPL, EEM, GLD, IEFA, AMAT, TFC, BMY, COF, CSL, CSCO, CCI, XOM, GILD, MNST, ING, MDT, ORCL, LIN, PG, SBUX, TRMB, URI, WWD, YUM, ZBH, AER, LYB, GM, ZTS, LBRDA, ETSY, YUMC, BND, GSLC, IWF, IWM, XLE, XLF, XLU, ABT, ADBE, AFL, KO, CTSH, D, DD, DUK, LHX, IDXX, LMT, MCK, TAP, NSC, PBCT, REGN, WM, CMG, MASI, TSLA, PSX, BABA, BL, DOW, OTIS, HACK, IEMG, IWD, MDY, QQQ, SUB, VIG, VUG, VV,

For the details of YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yhb+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 451,304 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,678 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,142 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 278,197 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 57,108 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $723.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 91,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 127,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 188.32%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 172,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 50.50%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 85,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.