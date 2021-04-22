YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab

West Hartford, CT, based Investment company YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Willis Towers Watson PLC, sells Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipa, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, Centene Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 281 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SCHZ, WLTW, IPO, ARKK, TSM, EQIX, AMT, XLK, XLC, IYF, MEG, OKTA, SQ, EPAM, SHW, RJF, PWR, NVDA, MMC, HIG, MO, ZNGA,
- Added Positions: AGG, VMBS, IGSB, FB, BSCM, BAH, ABBV, GSY, NEAR, DG, LBRDK, DISH, SCHA, VTEB, V, SCHF, SCZ, SCHM, ITW, SCHG, SCHE, FIS, WMT, EW, ISRG, SCHB, IVV, MDYG, BSV, SCHD, SLYG, SPDW, SPEM, SPYG, VTI, CVS, CTXS, JNJ, MKC, MORN, PEP, CI, CAT, TJX, USB, UNP, BA, BDX, PLD, MMM, SDY, CSX, SCHX, SHOP, IEX, QCOM, PBE, POOL, MUB, EFA, VZ, EBAY, PM, KEYS,
- Reduced Positions: BRK.B, MINT, CMCSA, MAR, MSFT, DIS, GOOG, JPST, IJH, SHM, AMZN, GE, RTX, BSCL, GOOGL, SCHO, AON, C, GS, TGT, WFC, MA, IJR, SMMU, VCSH, AME, DHI, DHR, FISV, INTC, JPM, MS, NFLX, PFE, SWKS, ANTM, LPLA, POST, HLT, PYPL, EEM, GLD, IEFA, AMAT, TFC, BMY, COF, CSL, CSCO, CCI, XOM, GILD, MNST, ING, MDT, ORCL, LIN, PG, SBUX, TRMB, URI, WWD, YUM, ZBH, AER, LYB, GM, ZTS, LBRDA, ETSY, YUMC, BND, GSLC, IWF, IWM, XLE, XLF, XLU, ABT, ADBE, AFL, KO, CTSH, D, DD, DUK, LHX, IDXX, LMT, MCK, TAP, NSC, PBCT, REGN, WM, CMG, MASI, TSLA, PSX, BABA, BL, DOW, OTIS, HACK, IEMG, IWD, MDY, QQQ, SUB, VIG, VUG, VV,
- Sold Out: WAB, VIAC, CNC, MRVL, MPWR, MBCN, VIA, VRSK, GDDY,
For the details of YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yhb+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of YHB Investment Advisors, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 451,304 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 188,678 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,142 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 278,197 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.82%
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 57,108 shares, 2.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.65 and $55.66, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $54.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 36,252 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $199.23 and $234.6, with an estimated average price of $218.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,052 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $124.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,146 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $123.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,943 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,363 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $594.92 and $768.57, with an estimated average price of $686.79. The stock is now traded at around $723.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 403 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89.86%. The purchase prices were between $113.25 and $117.47, with an estimated average price of $115.44. The stock is now traded at around $114.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 91,692 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 93.21%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.675000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 127,675 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 188.32%. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 60,329 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 55.45%. The purchase prices were between $21.58 and $21.64, with an estimated average price of $21.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 172,534 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (BAH)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp by 50.50%. The purchase prices were between $76.68 and $97.84, with an estimated average price of $83.91. The stock is now traded at around $83.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 45,498 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 26.34%. The purchase prices were between $50.47 and $50.53, with an estimated average price of $50.5. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 85,140 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $72.06 and $83.7, with an estimated average price of $77.66.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $61.05.Sold Out: Centene Corp (CNC)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Centene Corp. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $69.75, with an estimated average price of $61.87.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $40.06 and $54.43, with an estimated average price of $49.08.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.Sold Out: Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR)
YHB Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Monolithic Power Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $302.05 and $403.18, with an estimated average price of $364.55.
