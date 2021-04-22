>
Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Mirage Energy Corp

April 22, 2021 | About: IEFA +0.24% IYE -0.04% PFF +0.15% XOM -0.32% SUSC +0% DSI +0.23% GOOGL +0.02% MRGE -7.28%

Investment company Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund, sells Tesla Inc, iShares MSCI EM ESG Select ETF, Mirage Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. owns 61 stocks with a total value of $104 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/karn%2C+couzens+%26+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 72,800 shares, 27.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 98,811 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.77%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 53,647 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.09%
  4. iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) - 31,181 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 44,703 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $61.97, with an estimated average price of $52.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,512 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $28.11, with an estimated average price of $27.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.219000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,662 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (DSI)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $70.4 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $73.85. The stock is now traded at around $80.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1975.79. The stock is now traded at around $2275.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 98 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.87%. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $74.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 19,456 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.06%. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 38.10%. The purchase prices were between $36.86 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $37.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,193 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Mirage Energy Corp (MRGE)

Karn, Couzens & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Mirage Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $0.24 and $0.55, with an estimated average price of $0.34.



