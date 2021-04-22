>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

BGE Receives Awards for Electric Service Innovation Projects and Environmental Stewardship

April 22, 2021 | About: NAS:EXC -0.5%


BGE's commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship were recognized recently with awards from the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and Maryland forestry organizations.



The cross-functional teams leading the lauded projects featured employees from Environmental Management, Unmanned Aerial Systems, New Business, Distribution Planning, Reliability & Maintenance Planning, Utility Training, Overhead Distribution, Underground Lines, and Regional Electric Operations.



EPRI Technology Transfer Awards



BGE employees [url="]collaborated+with+colleagues+across+Exelon[/url] on three innovation projects that won EPRI 2020 Technology Transfer Awards, which recognize those who have applied EPRI research to produce significant results in efforts to help make electricity more reliable, efficient, affordable, safe, and environmentally responsible.



The EPRI Technology Transfer Award-winning projects include:





  • Installation of Avian Diverters using Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) – BGE, ComEd, Exelon Generation, PECO, and Pepco collaborated with EPRI to assess and install avian diverters on electric transmission and distribution equipment at Conowingo using unmanned arial systems (i.e., drones). Installation with drones, rather than helicopters, is a safer, more efficient, and lower-cost alternative. There have not been any additional avian collisions in the area since the diverters were installed, and the project is planned for expansion to other locations.




  • Navigating Distributed Energy Resources (DER) Criteria: Creating a Technical Interconnection Requirement for Exelon Utilities – BGE, ComEd, PECO, and PHI collaborated with EPRI to create DER integration criteria as part of the supplemental project: Navigating DER Interconnection Standards and Practices. This helps enable customers to more safely install solar, or other distributed resources, in their homes and businesses.




  • Vehicle Grounding and Personal Protection of Distribution System Mobile Equipment Practices – BGE, ComEd, PECO, and PHI provided EPRI with field tested results that helped develop a standard for improving safety protection for workers using mobile equipment and reducing or eliminating risks to the public. Exelon Utilities is developing a procedure for vehicle and mobile equipment grounding and barricading of work zones, which will affect more than 4,000 lineworkers and contractors at Exelon's operating companies. This project is enabling a standard across the utility industry.




More information is available at [url="]epri.com[/url].



PLANT Award



BGE also recently received the People Loving and Nurturing Trees (PLANT) Green Award, which honors BGE's tree planting and tree care initiatives. This is the 12th time BGE has won the PLANT Green Award, the highest honor given by the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee of the Maryland Association of District Forestry Boards in partnership with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Forestry Service. BGE's PLANT Green Award application highlighted the company's longstanding partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation to encourage customers to conserve energy and reduce energy bills through strategic tree planting through the [url="]Energy-Saving+Trees+program[/url]. Each year, BGE and Arbor Day make trees available to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. Nearly 18,500 BGE customers have received more than 32,000 trees through the joint effort.



BGE's commitment to environmental stewardship is a core company pillar. BGE joined the Maryland Department of the Environment's [url="]Green+Registry[/url] in 2018 and has been [url="]ISO+14001+certified[/url] since 2012. This year, BGE was named an [url="]Environmental+Protection+Agency+ENERGY+STAR%26reg%3B+Partner+of+the+Year[/url] for the 11th time. A total of 16 BGE locations across the company's service area are National Wildlife Federation Certified Wildlife Habitats and BGE's Spring Gardens natural gas facility has a [url="]Silver+Tier+Conservation+Certification[/url] from the Wildlife Habitat Council. BGE is also a three-time recipient of the National Arbor Day Foundation/National Association of State Foresters Tree Line USA national award for demonstrating practices that protect and enhance America's urban forests through quality tree care, worker training, tree planting, and public education.



More information about BGE's environmental initiatives is available at [url="]bge.com[/url]. Feature stories about BGE's environmental work are available at [url="]bgenow.com[/url].



[url="]BGE[/url] is Maryland’s largest natural gas and electric utility, providing safe and reliable energy delivery to more than 1.3 million electric customers and more than 680,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland. The company was founded in 1816 as the nation’s first gas utility and remains headquartered in Baltimore City to this day. BGE is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider. Engage with the latest BGE stories on [url="]bgenow.com[/url] and connect with BGE on [url="]Facebook[/url], [url="]Twitter[/url], [url="]Instagram[/url], and [url="]YouTube[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422005914/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)