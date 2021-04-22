>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Kimball Electronics, Inc. Announces Live Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

April 22, 2021 | About: KE -1.66%

JASPER, Ind., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball Electronics, Inc. ( KE) will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the closing of the market.

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast to review the results on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The telephone number to access the conference call is 800-992-4934 or internationally at 937-502-2251. Please reference conference ID 5958058. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-presentations.

For those unable to participate in the live webcast, the call will be archived at investors.kimballelectronics.com/events-presentations.

About Kimball Electronics, Inc.
Kimball Electronics is a multifaceted manufacturing solutions provider of electronics and diversified contract manufacturing services to customers around the world. From our operations in the United States, China, India, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Romania, Thailand, and Vietnam, our teams are proud to provide manufacturing services for a variety of industries. Recognized for a reputation of excellence, we are committed to a high-performance culture that values personal and organizational commitment to quality, reliability, value, speed, and ethical behavior. Kimball Electronics, Inc. ( KE) is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

To learn more about Kimball Electronics, visit: www.kimballelectronics.com.

Lasting relationships. Global success.

CONTACT:
Adam W. Smith
Treasurer
Telephone: 812.634.4000
E-mail: [email protected]


ti?nf=ODIyMjEyNiM0MTM0NTUzIzIwMTEwMzA=
db044890-90ee-4163-942b-dd23c98a16c6

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)