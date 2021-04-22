PowerBand Solutions Inc. & Stock Fam TV to Host Virtual Town Hall Meeting at 11:00 AM on Tuesday April 27, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2021 / PowerBand Solutions Inc. (TSXV:PBX) (OTCQB:PWWBF) (Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("PowerBand", "PBX" or the "Company") wishes to invite current and potential investors to attend a virtual Town Hall style meeting on Tuesday April 27th, 2021.

In keeping with its intent to be transparent and open to its current and potential shareholders, PowerBand & Stock Fam TV will be hosting a panel of key executives who will answer both pre-submitted questions from the general audience as well as some live questions from viewers.

In virtual attendance will be Kelly Jennings (CEO PowerBand Solutions), Jon Lamb (CEO Drivrz Financial, Drivrz US) and Shibu Abraham CPA CA (CFO PowerBand Solutions).

Stock Fam TV hosts Graham Skelton & Sean Khatibi have graciously donated their time and expertise to moderate the meeting. Questions on such topics as Accounting, Share Price, Partners, Progress and Product Path can be submitted to [email protected]. The cut off to submit questions will be Sunday April 25th at 11:59 pm EST. All submitted questions will be sent to Stock Fam for prioritization and organization prior to Tuesday's meeting. Time will also be allocated after the submissions are addressed for the live audience to ask follow-up questions or new questions on topics not yet covered.

The Virtual Town Hall can be accessed by visiting https://youtu.be/b1Txhq_4bW0 Tuesday, April 27th beginning at 11:00 am EST.

This will provide more clarity to our news release of April 12, 2021 with regard to gross sales, gross revenue and gross margin. The gross margin is determined based on the gross revenue which is a fraction of the gross sales. The gross revenue for the month of March 2021 was CAD $1.1 million.

PowerBand remains committed to transparency to its investors and looks forward to a great discussion on Tuesday.

About PowerBand Solutions, Inc.

PowerBand Solutions Inc., listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the OTCQB markets, is a fintech provider disrupting the automotive industry. PowerBand's integrated, cloud-based transaction platform facilitates transactions amongst consumers, dealers, funders, and manufacturers (OEMs). It enables them to buy, sell, trade, finance, and lease new and used, electric and non-electric vehicles, on any phone, tablet or PC connected to the internet. PowerBand's transaction platform - being trademarked under DRIVRZ™ - is being made available across North American and global markets.

For further information, please contact:

Kelly Jennings

Chief Executive Officer

E: [email protected]

P: 1-866-768-7653

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, we cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by Canadian securities law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

