PRNewswire
Duke Energy to hold annual shareholders meeting online May 6

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:DUK -0.53%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) will hold its annual shareholders meeting online on Thursday, May 6, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Duke Energy, the nation's largest electric utility, unveils its new logo. (PRNewsFoto/Duke Energy) (PRNewsfoto/Duke Energy)

Duke Energy Chair, President and CEO Lynn Good will provide an overview of the company's 2020 performance and strategy for the future.

Shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote on company and shareholder proposals, and submit questions.

Questions will be answered either during the meeting or afterward through a web posting.

Information about how shareholders can access the meeting online or by phone is available in Duke Energy's proxy statement. Google Chrome is the recommended browser for online access.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy strategy to create a smarter energy future for its customers and communities – with goals of at least a 50 percent carbon reduction by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company is a top U.S. renewable energy provider, on track to operate or purchase 16,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2025. The company also is investing in major electric grid upgrades and expanded battery storage, and exploring zero-emitting power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Neil Nissan
800.559.3853

Analysts contact: Jack Sullivan
980.373.3564

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/duke-energy-to-hold-annual-shareholders-meeting-online-may-6-301275230.html

SOURCE Duke Energy


