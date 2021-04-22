>
Omega Announces Quarterly Dividend and Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:OHI -0.34%


Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:OHI) today announced the quarterly dividend on its common stock and its first quarter earnings release date.



Quarterly Dividend Declaration



Omega today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Monday, May 17, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, May 3, 2021.



First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call



Omega also announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on Monday, May 3, 2021 after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2021 first quarter results and current developments.



To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to [url="]www.omegahealthcare.com[/url] and click the “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. 1Q Earnings Call” hyper link under “Upcoming Events” in the Investor Relations section on Omega’s website homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.



Analysts and investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call (877) 511-2891. The Canadian toll-free dial-in number is (855) 669-9657. All other international participants can use the dial-in number (412) 902-4140. Ask the operator to be connected to the “Omega Healthcare First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.”



Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at [url="]www.omegahealthcare.com[/url].

