Unum ranks in the top 100 of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity 2021 List

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, employee benefits provider Unum (NYSE: UNM), has earned a spot on this year's Forbes America's Best Employers for Diversity list. Unum ranks 73 out of 500 companies, jumping 88 spots from last year.

In the insurance category, Unum is in the top 10, at #8. Last year it was #14.

"Through the challenges of 2020, Unum continued working hard to build an inclusive workplace that welcomes everyone and encourages employees to appreciate and value differences," said Ericka DeBruce, Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer. "This recognition demonstrates our strong foundation, and dedication to taking inclusion and diversity at Unum to the next level."

An appreciation for differences is the foundation of Unum's culture. Last year Unum's Office of Inclusion and Diversity created a Multicultural Leadership Development Program to assist employees of color advance to higher levels of leadership. In July, Unum launched a Social Justice Fund to create stronger, more equitable communities by supporting organizations working to end racism, discrimination and bias.

The Best Employers for Diversity is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The list is selected based on Statista's methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results, and providing reliable insights.

Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations : Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups. Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered. Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

