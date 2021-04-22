>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. Reports Year-End 2020 Financial Results

April 22, 2021 | About: OTCPK:CDTI +1.54% OTCPK:CDTI +1.54%

PR Newswire

OXNARD, Calif., April 22, 2021

OXNARD, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc. (OTC: CDTI) ("CDTi" or "the Company"), a leader in advanced catalyst technology, reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Matthew Beale, the Company's CEO, stated, "Despite a challenging trading environment globally, our 2020 results reflect the positive impact of our repositioning and creation of a solid foundation for future profitability and growth. We entered into licensing arrangements for some of our established automotive products and made important progress in developing technology and commercial partnerships in new high growth markets.

"Although emission catalysts will continue to provide a solid base of revenue over the near term, CDTi is positioning itself to participate in markets created by massive global investment in battery and fuel cells as well as hydrogen production technology. Our zero and low-PGM catalyst technology is highly relevant in these markets as is our high temperature catalyst coating capability. We have completed proof of concept work on electrocatalyst applications of our technology and have begun product development with an initial focus on metal air batteries. We have also made great progress in applying our catalyst design and coating expertise to hydrogen production initiatives with highly promising development projects expected to gain momentum during the balance of 2021. While revenue visibility in these new markets remains limited, we perceive an important growth opportunity to complement our established and profitable emission catalyst activities," concluded Beale.

Operating Highlights

  • Licensed CDTI's SCR technology to a global catalyst manufacturer.
  • Licensed production and distribution of CDTi's SPGM® technology to a Chinese manufacturer of advanced materials.
  • In collaboration with a leading university, completed proof of concept for the use of CDTi's Spinel® technology in battery and fuel cell applications.
  • Commenced catalyst development project with major oil and gas company for a hydrogen production initiative.

Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue for the full year 2020 was $5.0 million, compared to $8.8 million for 2019 with the reduction driven by the impact of Covid-19 as well as the discontinuation of the coated catalyst business.
  • Gross margin was 34%, compared to 44% for 2019, with the decrease attributable mainly to lower overhead absorption.
  • Total operating expenses for 2020 were $3.2 million compared to $3.5 million in 2019, with the reduction reflecting continued cost reduction initiatives.
  • Operating loss was $1.5 million, compared to operating income of $0.3 million in 2019 with the increase attributable mainly to the reduction of revenue.
  • Cash on hand at December 31, 2020 was $1.8 million, compared to $2.2 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Cash on hand at December 31, 2020 was impacted by proceeds from a loan of $0.4 million received under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Company's audited financial statements as of December 31, 2020 and for the fiscal year then ended are available on the Company's website at www.cdti.com.

About CDTi Advanced Materials
CDTi Advanced Materials (OTC: CDTI) develops technology and materials for the emissions catalyst, industrial catalyst and electrocatalyst markets. CDTi believes that it possesses market leading expertise in catalyst design, engineering and coating for combustion and energy storage applications. CDTi develops technology and materials incorporating various base metals that can enhance catalytic performance and reduce the use of costly platinum group metals ("PGMs") in catalyst coatings.

For more information, please visit www.cdti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained in this press release constitutes forward-looking statements, including any statements that are not statements of historical fact. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "plans", "may", "will", "would", "intends", "estimates", and other similar expressions, whether in the negative or affirmative. Forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections, which involve substantial uncertainty and risk. In this document, the Company includes forward-looking statements regarding the capabilities of and new markets for its products and technologies, the status of new technologies under development, efforts to license its catalyst technology and resulting near-term licensing revenue potential, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial position to differ materially. Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's estimates only as of the date of such statements and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Investor Relations Contact Information
Matthew Beale, CEO
+1 805 486 4649
[email protected]

[Tables to follow]

CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands)


Year Ended December 31,


2020



Revenues

$

4,993




Cost of revenues

3,284




Gross profit

1,709




Operating expenses:




Research and development

851




Selling, general and administrative

2,359




Total operating expenses

3,210




Operating loss

(1,501)




Other income, net

519




Loss before income tax

(982)




Provision for income taxes

(48)




Net loss

(1,030)




Foreign currency translation adjustments

69




Comprehensive loss

$

(961)




CDTi ADVANCED MATERIALS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(in thousands)


December 31,




2020



ASSETS




Cash

$

1,823





Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $70

746




Inventories

847




Prepaid expenses and other current assets

86




Total current assets

3,502




Property and equipment, net

140




Intangible assets, net

566




Other assets

112




Total assets

$

4,320





LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$

341





Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

932




Liability for income taxes

818




Total current liabilities

2,091




Total liabilities

2,091




Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share: authorized 100,000; no shares issued
and outstanding




Common stock, par value $0.01 per share: authorized 50,000,000 at December 31,
2020; issued and outstanding 4,101,301 shares at December 31, 2020

41




Additional paid-in capital

241,578




Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(6,017)




Accumulated deficit

(233,373)




Total stockholders' equity

2,229




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

4,320




Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cdti-advanced-materials-inc-reports-year-end-2020-financial-results-301275371.html

SOURCE CDTi Advanced Materials


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)