>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Procter & Gamble Co (PG) CEO - Beauty R. Alexandra Keith Sold $1.7 million of Shares

April 22, 2021 | About: PG -0.94%

CEO - Beauty of Procter & Gamble Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R. Alexandra Keith (insider trades) sold 12,668 shares of PG on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $137.99 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Procter & Gamble Co is a consumer goods company. The firm markets its products internationally through various channels which include mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and department stores. Procter & Gamble Co has a market cap of $329.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.470000 with a P/E ratio of 24.77 and P/S ratio of 4.69. The dividend yield of Procter & Gamble Co stocks is 2.36%. Procter & Gamble Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO - Beauty R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of PG stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $137.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Andre Schulten sold 571 shares of PG stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $133.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PG, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)