Procter & Gamble Co (PG) CEO - Beauty R. Alexandra Keith Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CEO - Beauty of Procter & Gamble Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) R. Alexandra Keith (insider trades) sold 12,668 shares of PG on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $137.99 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

Procter & Gamble Co is a consumer goods company. The firm markets its products internationally through various channels which include mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and department stores. Procter & Gamble Co has a market cap of $329.21 billion; its shares were traded at around $134.470000 with a P/E ratio of 24.77 and P/S ratio of 4.69. The dividend yield of Procter & Gamble Co stocks is 2.36%. Procter & Gamble Co had an annual average EBITDA growth of 1.20% over the past 5 years.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Andre Schulten sold 571 shares of PG stock on 04/01/2021 at the average price of $133.53. The price of the stock has increased by 0.7% since.

