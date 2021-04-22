Ron Baron Comments on Charles Schwab

Shares of brokerage firm

rose in the quarter. The company has been successfully integrating its acquisition of TD Ameritrade. The merger enables Schwab to leverage efficiencies of scale to drive down its industry-leading operating costs per client assets. Additionally, net new assets grew in the mid-single digits as customers tapped the services of the combined businesses. Finally, the business now has over $400 billion of interest-earning assets, which should lead to improved earnings in a more normalized interest rate environment.