Ron Baron Comments on Zillow Group

operates leading U.S. real estate sites, a mortgage marketplace, and the Zillow Offers home-buying business. Shares fell during the quarter in concert with the broader rotation out of technology-based stocks despite the company's continued inflection in mortgages revenue, strong profitability in its core business, and a positive real estate outlook as Zillow builds out its iBuying ecosystem. In our view, Zillow is a leader in the large online real estate advertising market with substantial upside from mortgages and Offers, and we remain investors.