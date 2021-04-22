Quanterix Webinar: Recent Advancements in Neurodegenerative Biomarkers: Progress Towards A Diagnostic Blood Test for Alzheimer's Disease

[url="]Quanterix+Corporation[/url] (NASDAQ:QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis to advance the science of precision health, today announced a webinar with leading industry experts to discuss neurological advancements related to the ultra-sensitive quantification of pTau181, pTau217, pTau231, and other neurological biomarkers. With several pharmaceutical companies making significant advances towards approval of Alzheimer's Disease therapies, this webinar discussion and live Q and A will further show the opportunity for blood plasma biomarkers combined with Simoatechnology to help advance Alzheimer’s clinical trials and diagnostics.The webinar will take place on. The discussion will be led by Quanterix Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, Kevin Hrusovsky and will feature Charlotte Teunissen, Ph.D., UMC Amsterdam, and Henrik Zetterberg. Ph.D., University of Gothenberg.To register for the webinar, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com%2Fwebinars%2F[/url]Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com[/url].

