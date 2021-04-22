USANA's Environmental, Social, and Governance initiative aims to make a positive, lasting impact for the earth and the USANA Family

SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth Day is our yearly reminder that we only have one planet, and caring for it is our ultimate responsibility. USANA's view is that nurturing people is an important part of taking care of the Earth itself. To bolster USANA's efforts in these areas, the company has created an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) program. Formed under the oversight of the Sustainability Committee of USANA's Board of Directors, this program focuses on ensuring USANA's business strategies and activities remain aligned with important matters related to sustainability, the company's core values, and its vision to create the healthiest family on earth.

"USANA has invested in sustainability efforts over the years, but we have come to realize that we can—and need to—do more," says Paul Jones, USANA's chief people officer. "Our ESG group is committed to reducing our carbon footprint while improving our diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. Our ESG program is built on two main pillars: Planet and People. This focus will shape the way USANA conducts business for the future."

Planet

USANA's past environmental efforts have included solar panels that provide 60 percent of the power the company uses, drought-friendly xeriscaping around the main campus, eco-friendly water stations to limit plastic bottle use, and charging stations and premium parking spots for employees who drive electric vehicles and those who carpool. The company plans to expand these initiatives to create an all-encompassing, global approach to corporate environmentalism.

To help protect and renew the planet, USANA will initially focus on three key areas: environmental stewardship, sustainable packaging, and responsible sourcing. These focus areas include enhancing our clean energy programs, further reducing our emissions and waste, expanding our global recycling program, increasing our recyclable packaging and plastic reduction efforts, and expanding supplier selection criteria to reflect ESG goals.

People

As a business operating in 24 markets around the world, USANA takes pride in being a responsible, diverse, people-focused company. But the company recognizes there are many opportunities to do more. This will be accomplished by enhancing efforts around diversity, equity, and inclusion, community investment, and talent management, while elevating health, safety, and well-being.

Improvements will come through education and awareness work, recruiting, expanded community engagement through the USANA Foundation, mentorship and professional development programs, the USANA Wellness program, and USANA's continued COVID response.

"This work will not be easy, but it's important," says Jones. "In the coming months, we believe our customers and the public will see our progress and recognize this as one of the most important steps we will ever take as a company. For the past three decades, USANA has been driven by an overarching goal: to create the healthiest family on earth. And if we can achieve just that, we'll change the world."

More information and details about USANA's ESG efforts will be forthcoming.

