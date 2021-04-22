Buckle Inc (BKE) PRESIDENT & CEO Dennis H Nelson Sold $785,587 of Shares

PRESIDENT & CEO of Buckle Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Dennis H Nelson (insider trades) sold 18,700 shares of BKE on 04/21/2021 at an average price of $42.01 a share. The total sale was $785,587.

Buckle, Inc. is a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion conscious young men and women. It operates 468 stores located in 44 states throughout the continental United States. Buckle Inc has a market cap of $2.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $42.620000 with a P/E ratio of 16.08 and P/S ratio of 2.32. The dividend yield of Buckle Inc stocks is 2.17%.

CEO Recent Trades:

PRESIDENT & CEO Dennis H Nelson sold 18,700 shares of BKE stock on 04/21/2021 at the average price of $42.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.45% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP Finance, Treasurer and CFO Thomas B Heacock sold 6,792 shares of BKE stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $43.6. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP WOMEN'S MERCHANDISING Kelli D Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of BKE stock on 04/12/2021 at the average price of $43.77. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.63% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BKE, click here