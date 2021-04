Ron Baron Comments on Vail Resorts

For example, skier visits to

through early March declined by just 8.2% from last year. Vail's total North American destination visits declined an even more modest 5%, despite travel and capacity restrictions in December. Daily retail sales for March were up three-fold versus pre-COVID levels in 2019, and ski school was sold out during the month. Vail's management was able to grow its season pass sales by almost 20% through creative pricing, aggressive use of data and analytics, and consistently expanding guest value.

From Ron Baron Portfolio )'s Baron Growth Fund first-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.