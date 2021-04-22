Tfo-tdc, Llc Buys Owens-Corning Inc, Pinterest Inc, Apple Inc, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Investment company Tfo-tdc, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Owens-Corning Inc, Pinterest Inc, Apple Inc, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, The Trade Desk Inc, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In, RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tfo-tdc, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Tfo-tdc, Llc owns 150 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: OC, PINS, TTD, APPN, ETSY, TWLO, CRM, MA, ZG, MELI, FVRR, PYPL, ZS, GSK, ROKU, SKLZ, MKTX, WIX, MDB, HUBS, GH, TEAM, VEEV, DOCU, BTT, ESTC, MPLX, GHY, SE, THQ, ABBV, NIQ, NID, ROP, HYI, OKTA, V, TDOC, PCI, UPST, PGZ, LMND, ATVI, GOOGL, GOOG, AFT, T, RA, CVX, DOW, ET, ETJ, XOM, FB, MMP, JD, SPH, ZM, NML, NS, IHD, QQQ, BGH, JETS, BB, PI, TRP, CARR, GM, CTR, FTCH, SBUX, NET, XSW, XSD, KIE, DCP, XLU, SAR, SAP, XLF, DKNG, PLTR, FSLY, PSXP, PAA,

VNQ, AAPL, BND, AMZN, NVDA, EPD, QUAL, BA, BRK.B, HBAN, WES, MUB, SCHF, SPEM, SLYV, DIS, Reduced Positions: ACWI, SPLV, IJR, IWF, DAL, EFA, IVW, JPM, VBR, VOYA, WEC, IJH, SPTM,

For the details of TFO-TDC, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tfo-tdc%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 4,826,271 shares, 71.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 90,879 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 97,144 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 24,432 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 23,386 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.94 and $92.66, with an estimated average price of $83.87. The stock is now traded at around $94.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,163 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.49 and $89.15, with an estimated average price of $74.53. The stock is now traded at around $71.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $612.58 and $903.35, with an estimated average price of $774.27. The stock is now traded at around $700.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $126.65 and $235.24, with an estimated average price of $177.68. The stock is now traded at around $123.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.57 and $244.58, with an estimated average price of $209.7. The stock is now traded at around $210.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 890 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 52.92%. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,978 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 54.40%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.47. The stock is now traded at around $132.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,274 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 218 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 466.04%. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $594.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 260.27%. The purchase prices were between $19.29 and $23.7, with an estimated average price of $21.98. The stock is now traded at around $23.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,404 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.77%. The purchase prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64. The stock is now traded at around $126.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $81.99 and $82.62, with an estimated average price of $82.38.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In. The sale prices were between $20.84 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, In. The sale prices were between $20.84 and $21.94, with an estimated average price of $21.39.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term. The sale prices were between $13.08 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.78.

Tfo-tdc, Llc sold out a holding in Starwood Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $18.34 and $25.28, with an estimated average price of $21.65.

Tfo-tdc, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 41.61%. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $96.52, with an estimated average price of $93.95. The stock is now traded at around $98.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.32%. Tfo-tdc, Llc still held 15,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 27.66%. The sale prices were between $53.84 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.1. The stock is now traded at around $60.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Tfo-tdc, Llc still held 12,644 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 63.03%. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Tfo-tdc, Llc still held 132 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc reduced to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 50%. The sale prices were between $54.98 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $60.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Tfo-tdc, Llc still held 511 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc reduced to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 63.75%. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $94.79, with an estimated average price of $87.11. The stock is now traded at around $97.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Tfo-tdc, Llc still held 116 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tfo-tdc, Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $269.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Tfo-tdc, Llc still held 38 shares as of 2021-03-31.