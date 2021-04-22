Hardesty Capital Management Corp Buys Wells Fargo, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Sells Washington REIT, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Hardesty Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Wells Fargo, Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF, Boston Scientific Corp, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc, Intuit Inc, sells Washington REIT, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, PJT Partners Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hardesty Capital Management Corp. As of 2021Q1, Hardesty Capital Management Corp owns 128 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 134,935 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Target Corp (TGT) - 130,648 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,980 shares, 3.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.7% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 130,714 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.73% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 93,464 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.89%

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.31 and $27.75, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $29.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 26,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $35.27 and $39.67, with an estimated average price of $37.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.26 and $2.22, with an estimated average price of $1.58. The stock is now traded at around $1.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 188,940 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $484.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 450 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $80.87 and $93.73, with an estimated average price of $86.99. The stock is now traded at around $92.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,563 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $361 and $422.26, with an estimated average price of $385.52. The stock is now traded at around $406.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 610 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 135.74%. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 166,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Boeing Co by 53.14%. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08. The stock is now traded at around $234.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,905 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.46, with an estimated average price of $65.79. The stock is now traded at around $65.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 28.50%. The purchase prices were between $58.42 and $62.58, with an estimated average price of $60.68. The stock is now traded at around $62.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 34.82%. The purchase prices were between $8.52 and $13.37, with an estimated average price of $11.44. The stock is now traded at around $11.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,650 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hardesty Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in PJT Partners Inc. The sale prices were between $66.23 and $80.94, with an estimated average price of $72.44.