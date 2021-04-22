Amarillo National Bank Buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Zoetis Inc, Viatris Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

Amarillo, TX, based Investment company Amarillo National Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF, Heartland Financial USA Inc, sells Zoetis Inc, Viatris Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Amarillo National Bank. As of 2021Q1, Amarillo National Bank owns 88 stocks with a total value of $300 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 265,496 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 73,574 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 245,369 shares, 9.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.69% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 52,876 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.79% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 262,730 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $22.27 and $33.41, with an estimated average price of $27.97. The stock is now traded at around $24.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.87%. The holding were 477,531 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $36.69, with an estimated average price of $35.11. The stock is now traded at around $36.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 166,762 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.45 and $52.92, with an estimated average price of $47. The stock is now traded at around $48.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.54 and $23.57, with an estimated average price of $22.43. The stock is now traded at around $23.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51. The stock is now traded at around $108.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 27,751 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.11%. The purchase prices were between $94.93 and $111.57, with an estimated average price of $103.82. The stock is now traded at around $112.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 31,070 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 60.13%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,712 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06.

Amarillo National Bank sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27.