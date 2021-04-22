SOL Capital Management CO Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc

Rockville, MD, based Investment company SOL Capital Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Stellantis NV, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOL Capital Management CO. As of 2021Q1, SOL Capital Management CO owns 228 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FCAM, VTRS, ROBO, MO, RVT, AAXJ, SRE, HYS,
- Added Positions: MINT, VTV, VNQI, BAM, VXF, IVV, LUMN, XLE, VO, VB, VXUS, VNQ, IJH, IJR, MDY, IJJ, GE, PFE, TSLA, APO, XLI, VTI, VOE, IWR, SCHV, QUAL, AIG, EWJ, VHT, VDE, EZU, NOK, IBM,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, QQQ, MGK, SPY, IEMG, T, IWM, GNR, IXN, VIAC, IWF, ITB, VOT, EEM, BOTZ, MSFT, SCHG, IBB, BAC, GOOG, KKR, NEAR, IWD, UNH, BMY, C, VWO, VFH, VEU, JPM, SONY, RWO, MGC, VBK, SCHF, VOO, VUG, SCHB, OEF, XLK, XLY, IEFA, BRK.B, CAT, DXC, FDX, HD, JNJ, QCOM, TMO, WPP, DISCK, IJK, VSH, IWN, VYM, EFG, COP, HPE, GOOGL, VIG, HPQ, FB, VCSH, MDT, SIL, MS, SCHM, SCHK, PCM, SCHE, RTX, SCHA,
- Sold Out: VOOG, GILD, GIM,
These are the top 5 holdings of SOL Capital Management CO
- Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 341,008 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 80,771 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04%
- International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 328,025 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,304 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,199 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Royce Value Trust Inc (RVT)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)
SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 87,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 56.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.Sold Out: Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM)
SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.
