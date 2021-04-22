SOL Capital Management CO Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc

Rockville, MD, based Investment company SOL Capital Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF, Stellantis NV, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, sells iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF, Gilead Sciences Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SOL Capital Management CO. As of 2021Q1, SOL Capital Management CO owns 228 stocks with a total value of $463 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FCAM, VTRS, ROBO, MO, RVT, AAXJ, SRE, HYS,

MINT, VTV, VNQI, BAM, VXF, IVV, LUMN, XLE, VO, VB, VXUS, VNQ, IJH, IJR, MDY, IJJ, GE, PFE, TSLA, APO, XLI, VTI, VOE, IWR, SCHV, QUAL, AIG, EWJ, VHT, VDE, EZU, NOK, IBM, Reduced Positions: SHV, QQQ, MGK, SPY, IEMG, T, IWM, GNR, IXN, VIAC, IWF, ITB, VOT, EEM, BOTZ, MSFT, SCHG, IBB, BAC, GOOG, KKR, NEAR, IWD, UNH, BMY, C, VWO, VFH, VEU, JPM, SONY, RWO, MGC, VBK, SCHF, VOO, VUG, SCHB, OEF, XLK, XLY, IEFA, BRK.B, CAT, DXC, FDX, HD, JNJ, QCOM, TMO, WPP, DISCK, IJK, VSH, IWN, VYM, EFG, COP, HPE, GOOGL, VIG, HPQ, FB, VCSH, MDT, SIL, MS, SCHM, SCHK, PCM, SCHE, RTX, SCHA,

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) - 341,008 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 80,771 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.04% International Bancshares Corp (IBOC) - 328,025 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,304 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 45,199 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.64%

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 34,350 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,186 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in ETCT ROBO Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.8 and $71.55, with an estimated average price of $65.78. The stock is now traded at around $64.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,430 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $18.69, with an estimated average price of $17.69. The stock is now traded at around $18.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $90.01 and $102.08, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $93.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,304 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 87,127 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $116.8 and $132.31, with an estimated average price of $124.74. The stock is now traded at around $134.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 83,359 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 56.18%. The purchase prices were between $53.06 and $56.29, with an estimated average price of $54.69. The stock is now traded at around $57.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 40,372 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $38.19 and $45.67, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 56,058 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.17%. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $413.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $81.49 and $92.84, with an estimated average price of $87.42. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $221.32 and $242.24, with an estimated average price of $232.86.

SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52.

SOL Capital Management CO sold out a holding in Templeton Global Income Fund. The sale prices were between $5.29 and $5.69, with an estimated average price of $5.51.