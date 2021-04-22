Pachira Investments Inc. Buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Investment company Pachira Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pachira Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pachira Investments Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: TBF, FLOT, VTIP,

Added Positions: AMZN, MSFT, VOO, IJH, IJR, ARKK, VO, VWO,

Reduced Positions: JPST, VB, SCHB, LMT, AAPL, JNJ, MDY,

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 86,749 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 36,532 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 122,693 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 48,378 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 185,396 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.53%

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 516,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 182,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 179,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 478.90%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $257.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.65%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.