Pachira Investments Inc. Buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

April 22, 2021 | About: AMZN -1.58% MSFT -1.31% ARKK -0.34% TBF -0.4% FLOT +0% VTIP +0.02%

Investment company Pachira Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pachira Investments Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Pachira Investments Inc. owns 24 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pachira Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pachira+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pachira Investments Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 86,749 shares, 25.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 36,532 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 122,693 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 48,378 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
  5. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 185,396 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.53%
New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.9%. The holding were 516,991 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.65 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.75. The stock is now traded at around $50.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.82%. The holding were 182,208 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $51.02 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.33. The stock is now traded at around $51.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.81%. The holding were 179,282 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 478.90%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 124.07%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $232.23. The stock is now traded at around $257.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 4,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 137.65%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,387 shares as of 2021-03-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pachira Investments Inc..

1. Pachira Investments Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Pachira Investments Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Pachira Investments Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Pachira Investments Inc. keeps buying

