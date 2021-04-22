Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, First Republic Bank, Sells Check Point Software Technologies, Varian Medical Systems Inc, U.S. Bancorp

Stockholm, V7, based Investment company Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Amazon.com Inc, First Republic Bank, Dollar General Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, sells Check Point Software Technologies, Varian Medical Systems Inc, U.S. Bancorp, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Acuity Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt. As of 2021Q1, Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt owns 38 stocks with a total value of $19.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 10,761,000 shares, 13.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,048,300 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 17,112,265 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.39% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 361,300 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.32% Visa Inc (V) - 4,232,500 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 315,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 121.56%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $484.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 1,048,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 361,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in First Republic Bank by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $144.99 and $178.23, with an estimated average price of $161.86. The stock is now traded at around $172.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 3,141,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 24.82%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.58. The stock is now traded at around $215.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,353,400 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in Ansys Inc by 21.62%. The purchase prices were between $293.55 and $403.6, with an estimated average price of $356. The stock is now traded at around $364.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt added to a holding in ResMed Inc by 100.01%. The purchase prices were between $179.46 and $222.28, with an estimated average price of $200.53. The stock is now traded at around $208.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 129,995 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt sold out a holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $175.13 and $176.93, with an estimated average price of $175.95.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring, Omsesidigt sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $129.42.