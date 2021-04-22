Quattro Financial Advisors Llc Buys Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Quattro Financial Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Mastercard Inc, BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc. As of 2021Q1, Quattro Financial Advisors Llc owns 91 stocks with a total value of $433 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MA, TIP, GOVT, EFV, SCZ, GM, XLE, VSS, EUFN, MSFT, ILF, V, JETS, WFC, XHB, MT, AAPL, LVS, SOXX, CVS, KO, VNM, EMQQ, WMT, AMT, BAC, INDA, AZN, KHC, IXJ, JD, CAT, GOOGL, GDX, VALE, AMBA, BMRN, DOCU, COTY, EWZ, FEZ, KLAC, GILD, LYFT, LIT, TSM, ITUB, RETA, EPI, EWT, ALLY, ONVO,

MA, TIP, GOVT, EFV, SCZ, GM, XLE, VSS, EUFN, MSFT, ILF, V, JETS, WFC, XHB, MT, AAPL, LVS, SOXX, CVS, KO, VNM, EMQQ, WMT, AMT, BAC, INDA, AZN, KHC, IXJ, JD, CAT, GOOGL, GDX, VALE, AMBA, BMRN, DOCU, COTY, EWZ, FEZ, KLAC, GILD, LYFT, LIT, TSM, ITUB, RETA, EPI, EWT, ALLY, ONVO, Added Positions: HYG, ANGL, AMZN, VCSH, BRK.B, DIS, IBB, XLY, ITA, JPM, SHV, SHYG, TDOC, KWEB, IGR,

HYG, ANGL, AMZN, VCSH, BRK.B, DIS, IBB, XLY, ITA, JPM, SHV, SHYG, TDOC, KWEB, IGR, Reduced Positions: LQD, VGSH, XLP, EZU, GLD, AGG, VEU, C, XLK, BABA, MBB, VTV, XLC, XLV, VEA, VNQ, IEMG, EMB, EMLC, XLI, BKLN,

LQD, VGSH, XLP, EZU, GLD, AGG, VEU, C, XLK, BABA, MBB, VTV, XLC, XLV, VEA, VNQ, IEMG, EMB, EMLC, XLI, BKLN, Sold Out: TLT, EWG, SHY,

For the details of QUATTRO FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/quattro+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 432,859 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 306,870 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.16% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 476,712 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.44% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 153,584 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.63% iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) - 231,178 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 91.83%

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in Mastercard Inc. The purchase prices were between $315.49 and $384.38, with an estimated average price of $348.78. The stock is now traded at around $383.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 368,780 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.99 and $127.81, with an estimated average price of $126.27. The stock is now traded at around $126.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 76,985 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 133,740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.09 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $70.98. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 63,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 80,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 91.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 231,178 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 721.63%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $32.39, with an estimated average price of $31.85. The stock is now traded at around $32.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 160,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 267.32%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,315 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 60.49%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.84. The stock is now traded at around $269.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 36.96%. The purchase prices were between $163.03 and $201.91, with an estimated average price of $184.47. The stock is now traded at around $182.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,981 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $45.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,073 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The sale prices were between $31.46 and $33.57, with an estimated average price of $32.63.

Quattro Financial Advisors Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.