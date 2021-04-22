Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Sells Deere

Columbia, MO, based Investment company Shelter Mutual Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, iShares MBS ETF, sells Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co. As of 2021Q1, Shelter Mutual Insurance Co owns 52 stocks with a total value of $356 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRTX, USIG, BLV, MBB,

VRTX, USIG, BLV, MBB, Reduced Positions: DE,

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 361,100 shares, 6.36% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 90,610 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 46 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 185,590 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 91,070 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.02 and $241.31, with an estimated average price of $219.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 43,300 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99. The stock is now traded at around $59.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.66 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $101.79. The stock is now traded at around $100.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.13 and $109.84, with an estimated average price of $109.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.