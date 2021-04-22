>
Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc Buys Teladoc Health Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Mercury General Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Merck Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: ARKK -0.34% MCY -2.11% SPLK +0.93% TDOC -0.77% WYNN -1.28% CDW -0.53% WDC -4.61% GM -1.44% WBA -2.72% V +0.05% USMV -0.55% TCEH +0%

Investment company Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, ARK Innovation ETF, Mercury General Corp, Wynn Resorts, Western Digital Corp, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Merck Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc. As of 2021Q1, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc owns 133 stocks with a total value of $426 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ARTHUR M. COHEN & ASSOCIATES, LLC
  1. Danaher Corp (DHR) - 264,667 shares, 13.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 259,463 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 106,116 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.15%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,477 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 64,431 shares, 5.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.52%
New Purchase: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.3 and $294.54, with an estimated average price of $232.94. The stock is now traded at around $181.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 16,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $99.53 and $140, with an estimated average price of $120.46. The stock is now traded at around $124.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.16 and $167.9, with an estimated average price of $149.4. The stock is now traded at around $180.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in Western Digital Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.47 and $72.21, with an estimated average price of $61.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $40.51 and $60.05, with an estimated average price of $53.11. The stock is now traded at around $56.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in ARK Innovation ETF by 90.50%. The purchase prices were between $110.26 and $156.58, with an estimated average price of $135.31. The stock is now traded at around $121.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 10,409 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Mercury General Corp (MCY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Mercury General Corp by 139.76%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $65.73, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $63.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 9,830 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 44.14%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,559 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $49.44.

Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.49.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $64.92 and $69.88, with an estimated average price of $67.36.

Sold Out: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCEHY)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $72.85 and $99.1, with an estimated average price of $86.77.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates, Llc sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.31.



