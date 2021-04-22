Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. Buys Kadant Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Sells Editas Medicine Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Gold Trust

Bethesda, MD, based Investment company Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Kadant Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Franco-Nevada Corp, EOG Resources Inc, sells Editas Medicine Inc, Roper Technologies Inc, iShares Gold Trust, TJX Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. owns 670 stocks with a total value of $28 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NXPI, ENPH, GNRC, TRMB, CHX, CZR, MPWR, PENN, LUMN, NOV, YETI, SCPL, SFIX, HELE, WSM, IWN, IWB, EEM, VTV, IWP, DBJP, QS, DKNG, AYLA, QQQ, VCR, TOT, BCS, W, EPD, VEC, IRT, NVAX, PODD, SMFG, UCTT, RIO, RIG, TM,
- Added Positions: KAI, RDS.B, FNV, REGN, GS, EOG, ASML, SLB, MMM, CDNS, IFF, COP, CGNX, TRNO, ACN, JPM, BXP, DVN, TDOC, PXD, MAS, NVS, EL, CTXS, HOLX, IEFA, XLP, IEMG, IVW, IWD, IWS, MTUM, USMV, VB, VO, XLC, XLF, XLI, GLD, GH, NIO, NCLH, FANG, INFY, WYNN, UAL, TSM, ALB, SASR, RDS.A, RCL, KMB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, EDIT, AMZN, ROP, IAU, BRK.B, FB, TJX, GOOGL, GOOG, IVV, NVDA, V, TSLA, COST, JNJ, PG, FLIR, MCO, PEP, UNH, DIS, MA, NTLA, HD, VZ, PYPL, ADBE, BAC, KO, CMCSA, DD, INTC, MRK, NFLX, PFE, WMT, MSCI, SPLK, T, ABT, AMGN, BMY, CVX, CSCO, DHR, XOM, HON, MCD, MDT, ORCL, LIN, QCOM, CRM, TXN, TMO, UNP, AVGO, ABBV, AMD, AMT, AMAT, ADP, BDX, BLK, CAT, FIS, CI, C, LLY, NEE, FDX, FISV, GE, IBM, MDLZ, LMT, LOW, BKNG, SBUX, UPS, RTX, ANTM, WFC, PM, CHTR, NOW, ZTS, FVRR, CB, PLD, ATVI, AFL, A, APD, ALXN, ALGN, ALL, MO, AXP, AIG, APH, ADI, AON, ATO, AZO, ADSK, TFC, BLL, BK, BAX, BIIB, BA, BSX, CSX, COF, CNC, SCHW, CME, CTAS, CTSH, CL, STZ, CPRT, CCI, CMI, DE, DXCM, DLR, D, ETN, EW, EA, EMR, EQIX, EXC, F, FCX, GD, GIS, GILD, GPN, MNST, LHX, HPQ, HUM, INFO, IDXX, ITW, TT, ICE, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KLAC, LRCX, MAR, MMC, SPGI, MCK, MET, MTD, MU, TAP, MS, MSI, NEM, NSC, ES, NOC, ORLY, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PH, PAYX, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, RF, RMD, ROK, ROST, SAP, SBAC, STX, SHW, SWKS, SO, TRV, STT, SYK, SNPS, SYY, USB, VRTX, WBA, WM, WEC, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, EBAY, CMG, TDG, TMUS, TEL, CYRX, VRSK, DG, GM, HCA, APTV, PSX, IQV, TWTR, HLT, FTV, DOW, CTVA, CARR, VNT, SPY, VTI, XLE, AOS, AES, ABMD, AAP, AKAM, ALK, ARE, LNT, HES, AEE, AMP, ABC, AME, IVZ, ANSS, APA, ADM, AJG, AIZ, AVB, AVY, BBY, BIO, BWA, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CVS, COG, CPB, KMX, CAH, CE, CNP, CERN, CHD, CINF, CLX, TPR, CMA, DXC, CAG, ED, COO, GLW, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DECK, DSGX, DISCA, DLTR, DPZ, DOV, DUK, DRE, EGBN, EMN, DISH, EIX, ETR, EFX, EQR, ESS, RE, EXEL, EXPE, EXPD, EXR, FNB, FFIV, FMC, FAST, FRT, FITB, FE, CIGI, BEN, GPS, GRMN, IT, GPC, HAL, HIG, HAS, PEAK, WELL, HSIC, HSY, HFC, HRL, HST, HUBB, HBAN, IEX, INCY, IP, IPG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JNPR, KSU, K, KEY, KIM, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LEG, LEN, LB, LNC, LYV, MTB, MGM, MANT, MRO, MKTX, MLM, MXIM, MKC, MCHP, MAA, MHK, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NTAP, NWL, NI, NTRS, NUE, OXY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PPL, PKG, PBCT, PKI, PRGO, PVH, PNW, RL, PFG, PHM, PWR, DGX, ROLL, RJF, REG, RSG, RHI, WRK, ROL, POOL, SPXC, SIVB, SMG, SEE, SRE, SPG, SNA, LUV, SWK, STE, NLOK, TROW, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, TR, GL, TSCO, TYL, TSN, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, UNM, VFC, VLO, VAR, VTR, VRSN, VNO, VMC, WRB, GWW, WAB, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, XEL, ZBRA, ZION, L, HBI, ZIOP, WU, LDOS, IPGP, BR, DAL, BX, DFS, AWK, ULTA, DISCK, FTNT, CBOE, LYB, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, APO, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, PNR, CDW, NWS, NWSA, BURL, ALLE, AAL, PAYC, ANET, BABA, CTLT, SYF, CFG, KEYS, LBRDK, QRVO, ETSY, FSV, KHC, WSC, HPE, UA, PI, MEDP, YUMC, LW, HWM, IR, FOXA, FOX, AMCR, OTIS, TLMD, EFA, IJH, IJR, IWF, IWM, IXN, QUAL, SCHA, VDE, VGT, VIG, VIS, VNQ, VONG, VUG, VXUS, VYM, XLK, XLV, XLY,
- Sold Out: TIF, CXO, CONE, FLS, FTI, IRBT, XRX, SLG, SVBI, NOK, MGA, HBNC, DRH, SSTI, ALC, VEU,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with KAI. Click here to check it out.
- KAI 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of KAI
- Peter Lynch Chart of KAI
For the details of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chevy+chase+trust+holdings%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 13,073,320 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,183,121 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.56%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 349,218 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 261,505 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.15%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 258,124 shares, 1.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.05%
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $160.47 and $208.34, with an estimated average price of $182.81. The stock is now traded at around $196.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 185,914 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Generac Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $224.56 and $363.47, with an estimated average price of $295.22. The stock is now traded at around $321.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 42,189 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Trimble Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.25. The stock is now traded at around $81.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 168,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $132.06 and $213.76, with an estimated average price of $179.94. The stock is now traded at around $160.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 86,590 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: ChampionX Corp (CHX)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in ChampionX Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.92 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $19.39. The stock is now traded at around $19.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 513,190 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.89 and $136.47, with an estimated average price of $110.89. The stock is now traded at around $89.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99,773 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Kadant Inc (KAI)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Kadant Inc by 120.21%. The purchase prices were between $137.97 and $185.01, with an estimated average price of $160.21. The stock is now traded at around $179.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 422,653 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.B)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC by 54.02%. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $42.15, with an estimated average price of $38.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,926,831 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 216.34%. The purchase prices were between $106.16 and $132.43, with an estimated average price of $120.39. The stock is now traded at around $141.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 268,113 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 25.41%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.77. The stock is now traded at around $68.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,199,158 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 23.49%. The purchase prices were between $446.73 and $548.2, with an estimated average price of $486.85. The stock is now traded at around $490.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 169,337 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Cadence Design Systems Inc by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $119.68 and $147.44, with an estimated average price of $134.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 514,187 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: (CXO)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.69 and $69.8, with an estimated average price of $65.23.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $62.12 and $76.14, with an estimated average price of $69.42.Sold Out: Flowserve Corp (FLS)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Flowserve Corp. The sale prices were between $34.77 and $41.4, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in iRobot Corp. The sale prices were between $79.38 and $161.16, with an estimated average price of $114.Sold Out: TechnipFMC PLC (FTI)
Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in TechnipFMC PLC. The sale prices were between $7.02 and $12.83, with an estimated average price of $9.53.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chevy Chase Trust Holdings, Inc. keeps buying