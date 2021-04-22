Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells KeyCorp, Bunge, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Cutler Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Lexington Realty Trust, sells KeyCorp, Bunge, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, Dividend and Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cutler Capital Management, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 65,124 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% MetLife Inc (MET) - 165,426 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPpB.PFD) - 182,204 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29% International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT) - 152,547 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Ledyard Financial Group Inc (LFGP) - 295,521 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 152,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 27,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 73,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 196.76%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 71,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 512,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First National Corp by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 94,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Business Financial Services Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $18.22 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $22.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.07.

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24.