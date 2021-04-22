>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cutler Capital Management, LLC Buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Verizon Communications Inc, Sells KeyCorp, Bunge, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: AEM -1.59% MRK -1.6% LXP -1.25% PFE -2.25% FXNC +0% FBIZ -0.5% IFFT +0% VZ -1.48% VTRS +0.45% SJI -0.88% VXX +6.2% SPY -0.91%

Worcester, MA, based Investment company Cutler Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, Verizon Communications Inc, Merck Inc, Lexington Realty Trust, sells KeyCorp, Bunge, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc, Viatris Inc, Dividend and Income Fund during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cutler Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Cutler Capital Management, LLC owns 79 stocks with a total value of $205 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cutler Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cutler+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cutler Capital Management, LLC
  1. Exchange Bank Santa Rosa (EXSR) - 65,124 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  2. MetLife Inc (MET) - 165,426 shares, 4.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59%
  3. CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNPpB.PFD) - 182,204 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.29%
  4. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT) - 152,547 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ledyard Financial Group Inc (LFGP) - 295,521 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.21%
New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.3 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $46.6. The stock is now traded at around $49.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 152,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.15 and $59.29, with an estimated average price of $56.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 27,277 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $18.54, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 73,664 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in South Jersey Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.08 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $23.67. The stock is now traded at around $24.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $21.08, with an estimated average price of $15.61. The stock is now traded at around $10.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd by 196.76%. The purchase prices were between $55.36 and $76.39, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 66,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $72.17 and $85, with an estimated average price of $77.27. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 71,380 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Lexington Realty Trust by 25.12%. The purchase prices were between $10.09 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.81. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 512,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.49. The stock is now traded at around $38.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 150,340 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First National Corp (FXNC)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First National Corp by 82.72%. The purchase prices were between $16.82 and $18.75, with an estimated average price of $17.83. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 94,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in First Business Financial Services Inc by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $18.22 and $27.27, with an estimated average price of $22.46. The stock is now traded at around $24.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 85,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.06.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.

Sold Out: Dividend and Income Fund (DNIF)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dividend and Income Fund. The sale prices were between $11.26 and $13.07, with an estimated average price of $12.07.

Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Cutler Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $117.54 and $135.01, with an estimated average price of $127.24.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cutler Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Cutler Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cutler Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cutler Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cutler Capital Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)