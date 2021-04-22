6 Meridian Buys Altria Group Inc, Dow Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Investment company 6 Meridian (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, Dow Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, General Dynamics Corp, U.S. Bancorp, sells JPMorgan Chase, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Intel Corp, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6 Meridian. As of 2021Q1, 6 Meridian owns 374 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOW, GD, USB, CSCO, DUK, KYN, DHR, LMT, BRK.B, TMO, VT, TSLA, BGB, GAM, VKQ, MYD, BGH, JGH, HUBG, USNA, IVH, PBH, OSPN, AMPH, VRTV, TMST, PRDO, LCI, ENTA, AVA, FCN, HE, STMP, THS, CNXC, AOS, LNT, AEP, AON, AIRC, APOG, ATR, ABG, BAX, BMY, BRO, CHRW, CMS, COG, CWT, CPB, CASY, CHD, CIEN, CTXS, CLX, CAG, CONN, CNSL, CTB, ATGE, DLTR, ECPG, EXEL, EXR, FLIR, CLGX, FLO, GIS, GBX, HVT, HR, HSY, HRC, HRL, ICUI, IDA, SJM, JKHY, JW.A, JNPR, K, KNX, KR, LANC, LSTR, MHO, HZO, MRTN, MMS, MOH, NFG, NEOG, NEM, NOC, PIPR, POWL, PFBC, PSA, DGX, RNR, RGLD, SAFT, SAFM, SANM, SLGN, STRA, TECH, TR, TSCO, TYL, WM, WSO, WERN, WEC, WWE, EBAY, BR, JAZZ, TDC, LOPE, SEM, DG, FN, BKU, POST, COOP, BCC, SFM, MUSA, CCS, CDK, ENVA, NSA, PEN, SMPL, BJ, BDX, DPZ, EA, LHCG, VTRS, NEU, STC, INVA, WST, CHRS, OLLI,

DOW, GD, USB, CSCO, DUK, KYN, DHR, LMT, BRK.B, TMO, VT, TSLA, BGB, GAM, VKQ, MYD, BGH, JGH, HUBG, USNA, IVH, PBH, OSPN, AMPH, VRTV, TMST, PRDO, LCI, ENTA, AVA, FCN, HE, STMP, THS, CNXC, AOS, LNT, AEP, AON, AIRC, APOG, ATR, ABG, BAX, BMY, BRO, CHRW, CMS, COG, CWT, CPB, CASY, CHD, CIEN, CTXS, CLX, CAG, CONN, CNSL, CTB, ATGE, DLTR, ECPG, EXEL, EXR, FLIR, CLGX, FLO, GIS, GBX, HVT, HR, HSY, HRC, HRL, ICUI, IDA, SJM, JKHY, JW.A, JNPR, K, KNX, KR, LANC, LSTR, MHO, HZO, MRTN, MMS, MOH, NFG, NEOG, NEM, NOC, PIPR, POWL, PFBC, PSA, DGX, RNR, RGLD, SAFT, SAFM, SANM, SLGN, STRA, TECH, TR, TSCO, TYL, WM, WSO, WERN, WEC, WWE, EBAY, BR, JAZZ, TDC, LOPE, SEM, DG, FN, BKU, POST, COOP, BCC, SFM, MUSA, CCS, CDK, ENVA, NSA, PEN, SMPL, BJ, BDX, DPZ, EA, LHCG, VTRS, NEU, STC, INVA, WST, CHRS, OLLI, Added Positions: MO, SPY, VGSH, GILD, PM, LOW, UPS, NFLX, LMBS, COST, NKE, VNLA, VZ, KO, EFAV, IBM, EWG, EWU, T, EMB, EWJ, FM, NEA, HFRO, MRK, SPTN, EWA, EWC, EWD, ADBE, CVS, CL, SO, AVK, WIW, GHY, SRLN, CCOI, DSPG, PEP, PG, FRA, EDD, KHC, EWI, EWL, EWQ, PCEF, AMZN, CALM, CBB, HTLD, JNJ, LMNX, RGR, TEI, APEI, FSD, AFT, BWG, ARDC, AIF, ALRM, EDEN, KSA, AWR, CSGS, COKE, EZPW, EXPO, FDP, HMSY, HSTM, HD, JBSS, VIVO, MLAB, EGOV, NPK, CNXN, PRGS, PGR, UVV, MSD, HYB, HCI, JSD, FB, EGRX, GER, ASHR, ABMD, BCPC, CENT, EXPD, MSM, NYT, CET, MMU, MYI, SBI, MVF, MUI, BYM, MHI, FF, ADUS, SUPN, IJR,

MO, SPY, VGSH, GILD, PM, LOW, UPS, NFLX, LMBS, COST, NKE, VNLA, VZ, KO, EFAV, IBM, EWG, EWU, T, EMB, EWJ, FM, NEA, HFRO, MRK, SPTN, EWA, EWC, EWD, ADBE, CVS, CL, SO, AVK, WIW, GHY, SRLN, CCOI, DSPG, PEP, PG, FRA, EDD, KHC, EWI, EWL, EWQ, PCEF, AMZN, CALM, CBB, HTLD, JNJ, LMNX, RGR, TEI, APEI, FSD, AFT, BWG, ARDC, AIF, ALRM, EDEN, KSA, AWR, CSGS, COKE, EZPW, EXPO, FDP, HMSY, HSTM, HD, JBSS, VIVO, MLAB, EGOV, NPK, CNXN, PRGS, PGR, UVV, MSD, HYB, HCI, JSD, FB, EGRX, GER, ASHR, ABMD, BCPC, CENT, EXPD, MSM, NYT, CET, MMU, MYI, SBI, MVF, MUI, BYM, MHI, FF, ADUS, SUPN, IJR, Reduced Positions: WBA, MET, BIIB, CHTR, LLY, PFE, TGT, AMGN, ABBV, VGK, COF, QCOM, GS, VPL, XLK, MMM, EWY, ITOT, JPST, CEM, AAPL, EWT, LQDT, PYPL, EWN, XLC, XLV, NVDA, TXN, PEO, XLF, BAC, RMRM, KMF, NML, EWZ, XLI, VGR, VNDA, EWW, EZA, RSX, USMV, XLP, SAM, CORT, OMCL, VMI, FOF, EIG, TPZ, SMM, CTR, SSTK, PGZ, EEMS, EIDO, THD, XLY, AMN, ALL, AX, TGNA, GPI, HSII, JCOM, MGPI, FIZZ, NTGR, PTC, PSMT, WDFC, MGU, CVLT, CUBI, INGN, EWM, ALXN, CORE, DAKT, DVA, FFIV, GNTX, HAIN, IART, TBI, MCY, OSIS, PKE, PPC, DORM, SCI, LSI, TTC, SPOK, UTHR, MFM, GMED, KN, LPG, EWP,

WBA, MET, BIIB, CHTR, LLY, PFE, TGT, AMGN, ABBV, VGK, COF, QCOM, GS, VPL, XLK, MMM, EWY, ITOT, JPST, CEM, AAPL, EWT, LQDT, PYPL, EWN, XLC, XLV, NVDA, TXN, PEO, XLF, BAC, RMRM, KMF, NML, EWZ, XLI, VGR, VNDA, EWW, EZA, RSX, USMV, XLP, SAM, CORT, OMCL, VMI, FOF, EIG, TPZ, SMM, CTR, SSTK, PGZ, EEMS, EIDO, THD, XLY, AMN, ALL, AX, TGNA, GPI, HSII, JCOM, MGPI, FIZZ, NTGR, PTC, PSMT, WDFC, MGU, CVLT, CUBI, INGN, EWM, ALXN, CORE, DAKT, DVA, FFIV, GNTX, HAIN, IART, TBI, MCY, OSIS, PKE, PPC, DORM, SCI, LSI, TTC, SPOK, UTHR, MFM, GMED, KN, LPG, EWP, Sold Out: JPM, EFV, INTC, MS, PXH, BK, CVX, KMI, FAX, SHV, AWF, GOOGL, MSFT, GIM, JFR, MSTR, TEAF, VGM, JRO, EWS, VKI, EWK, QAT, EPHE, NSL, CVGW, REGI, EPOL, BGS, HLIT, MAV, GLUU, TTGT, AMCX, ETSY, WING, ECH, CSII, VIA, WD, DFIN, AMED, UIS, AAON, BLL, BIO, CNX, EBIX, HAE, CASH, OSUR, OFIX, PKI, RGEN, ROL, POOL, SXT, TTWO, NYCB, ETRN, HOPE, RPT, DRH, ANGO, STAR,

For the details of 6 Meridian's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/6+meridian/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 769,873 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 477,375 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 232,167 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 325,003 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01% SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 124,556 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

6 Meridian initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 61,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 17,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 58,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 57,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian initiated holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 368,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 215.49%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 186,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 127.36%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 140.12%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 82,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 84,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 61.77%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1105.38%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $177.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.