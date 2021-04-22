>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

6 Meridian Buys Altria Group Inc, Dow Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells JPMorgan Chase, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

April 22, 2021 | About: MO -2.27% SPY -0.91% GILD -1.72% PM -0.19% LOW -1.28% UPS -0.59% DOW -6% GD -0.73% USB -1.46% CSCO -0.83% DUK -1% KYN -0.41% JPM -2.11%

Investment company 6 Meridian (Current Portfolio) buys Altria Group Inc, Dow Inc, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, General Dynamics Corp, U.S. Bancorp, sells JPMorgan Chase, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Intel Corp, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 6 Meridian. As of 2021Q1, 6 Meridian owns 374 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of 6 Meridian's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/6+meridian/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of 6 Meridian
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 769,873 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.41%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 477,375 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.30%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 232,167 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  4. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 325,003 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.01%
  5. SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC) - 124,556 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.82. The stock is now traded at around $60.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 61,547 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

6 Meridian initiated holding in General Dynamics Corp. The purchase prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4. The stock is now traded at around $184.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 17,887 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

6 Meridian initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 58,244 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.95. The stock is now traded at around $51.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 57,330 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.59 and $97.58, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 28,017 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc (KYN)

6 Meridian initiated holding in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.82 and $7.53, with an estimated average price of $6.91. The stock is now traded at around $7.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 368,094 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 215.49%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 186,814 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

6 Meridian added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 127.36%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $412.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 16,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 140.12%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $68.46, with an estimated average price of $64.52. The stock is now traded at around $65.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 82,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 59.65%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.94. The stock is now traded at around $94.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 84,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

6 Meridian added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 61.77%. The purchase prices were between $153.77 and $191.61, with an estimated average price of $171.69. The stock is now traded at around $201.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 37,222 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

6 Meridian added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1105.38%. The purchase prices were between $155 and $169.99, with an estimated average price of $161.78. The stock is now traded at around $177.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 16,803 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.83.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The sale prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.63.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $67.05 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $76.61.

Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

6 Meridian sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $39.82 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $43.95.



Here is the complete portfolio of 6 Meridian. Also check out:

1. 6 Meridian's Undervalued Stocks
2. 6 Meridian's Top Growth Companies, and
3. 6 Meridian's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that 6 Meridian keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)