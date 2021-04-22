>
LexAurum Advisors, LLC Buys FIRST TR SMALL CAP, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

April 22, 2021 | About: GOVT +0.11% SPSB +0% IAGG +0.02% MINT +0% BIV +0.04% MBG +0% FYX -0.52% FMHI +0.12% EFV -0.69% BGS -0.33% AGGY +0.13%

Investment company LexAurum Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TR SMALL CAP, First Trust Municipal High Income ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, B&G Foods Inc, WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LexAurum Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, LexAurum Advisors, LLC owns 219 stocks with a total value of $265 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LexAurum Advisors, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 56,199 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 226,720 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 57,777 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 180,793 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 21 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: FIRST TR SMALL CAP (FYX)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The purchase prices were between $76.05 and $96.05, with an estimated average price of $87.79. The stock is now traded at around $90.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 37,305 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.2 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 40,663 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $51.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,846 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: B&G Foods Inc (BGS)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in B&G Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $41.05, with an estimated average price of $31.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 22,826 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $51 and $53.32, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,447 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $40.34 and $46.52, with an estimated average price of $43.69. The stock is now traded at around $45.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,015 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 50.16%. The purchase prices were between $26.1 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $26.67. The stock is now traded at around $26.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 71,220 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.19%. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $31.33, with an estimated average price of $31.28. The stock is now traded at around $31.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 45,930 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.23%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $56.18, with an estimated average price of $55.41. The stock is now traded at around $55.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 21.06%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,775 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 23.87%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $92.05, with an estimated average price of $90.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,908 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: (MBG)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $25.85 and $26.34, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 35,182 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.42 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $54.75.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $36.08 and $36.99, with an estimated average price of $36.6.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $145.94 and $183.3, with an estimated average price of $163.4.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $85.54 and $93.6, with an estimated average price of $89.97.



