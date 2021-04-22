Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc

Investment company Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, sells Tesla Inc, Boeing Co, Facebook Inc, Splunk Inc, DocuSign Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 362 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AVGO, BND, PFG, WFC, NXPI, ANTM, UPS, GS, TSCO, EA, QCOM, CTSH, KTB, BNS, BCE, LUV, CUBE, TTWO, URI, VRTX, ACC, WLK, ACM, G, PBA, LYB, LPLA, CDW, ARKK, DHS, CME, EOG, DECK, ETN, LHX, CTXS, KLAC, K, KNX, MGA, MAA, PNC, NTR, REGN, DG, FIS, PLD, EZM, COLD, KEYS, XAR, BAH, FISV, RHI, IP, LKQ, VOD, MAS, MS, SUI,

SHY, VTI, AMZN, AGG, PFF, GOOG, NSC, VXUS, CRM, VGT, AAPL, MSFT, CVX, PGX, VO, NOBL, GLD, VUG, IWM, V, UNH, BAC, VZ, TJX, TRV, SNA, T, VHT, PFE, AZO, NKE, CMCSA, MRK, MDT, JNJ, WMT, HD, ZBH, CSCO, C, PYPL, XLNX, TXN, IR, NVDA, ZTS, DUK, ADBE, A, ALGN, AEP, ADP, CSX, COST, DLR, QUAL, EW, ENB, NEE, HON, IBM, ORCL, PGR, XLRE, SQ, BDJ, BXMX, TEX, SO, ROST, BKNG, NOC, ED, CBRE, BRK.B, MO, Reduced Positions: TSLA, FB, IVV, SPLV, DVY, XLK, XLU, CVS, KO, RTX, RGA, OTIS, CLX, XOM, BX, CARR,

TSLA, FB, IVV, SPLV, DVY, XLK, XLU, CVS, KO, RTX, RGA, OTIS, CLX, XOM, BX, CARR, Sold Out: BA, SPLK, DOCU, NK, AIG, HII, HPP, DAL, WWW, SIRI, OSUR, HXL, GE, FCFS, EV, CBT, BWA, AOS, ARW, VDE, PLAN, VGK, CLDR, SGRY, VIGI, SHOP, MPC, WAB, SU, OXY, BXP, BHC,

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,714 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 156,116 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 127,602 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,404 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,891 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $421.25 and $489.96, with an estimated average price of $462.8. The stock is now traded at around $454.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 530 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.17 and $87.6, with an estimated average price of $85.92. The stock is now traded at around $85.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,593 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Principal Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.31 and $61.55, with an estimated average price of $55.71. The stock is now traded at around $61.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $29.7 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $35.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $77.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in BCE Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.38 and $46.11, with an estimated average price of $44.11. The stock is now traded at around $46.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 740 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16384.92%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 20,771 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 90.83%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,721 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 49.48%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3171.97. The stock is now traded at around $3309.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1986.11. The stock is now traded at around $2267.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 418 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 1151.55%. The purchase prices were between $233.44 and $272.91, with an estimated average price of $253.28. The stock is now traded at around $278.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,214 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 193.98%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.91. The stock is now traded at around $231.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,955 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $222.08.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.24.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $192.84 and $265.16, with an estimated average price of $232.4.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in NantKwest Inc. The sale prices were between $12.83 and $42.25, with an estimated average price of $24.09.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.14.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $97.62 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $103.97.