Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, Sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Fulton Financial Corp

Investment company Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund, Invesco Financial Preferred ETF, NVIDIA Corp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, sells iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, Fulton Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc . As of 2021Q1, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc owns 68 stocks with a total value of $168 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PGF, NVDA, AAL, CARZ, VGAC,

PGF, NVDA, AAL, CARZ, VGAC, Added Positions: AAPL, AMZN, IWB, MSFT, SOXX, VIG, SCHD, VUG, JPST, ERIC, IJH, NOK, TMO, IJR, VB, KBE, IYG, BABA, ATNX, GLD,

AAPL, AMZN, IWB, MSFT, SOXX, VIG, SCHD, VUG, JPST, ERIC, IJH, NOK, TMO, IJR, VB, KBE, IYG, BABA, ATNX, GLD, Reduced Positions: ACWV, FULT, IVV, EPD, JPM, CNC, SBNY, SCHG, BRK.B, VTI, D, XOM,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,524 shares, 17.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.82% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 218,325 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 101,723 shares, 14.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.98% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 30,728 shares, 7.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 23,026 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.26%

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.17 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $18.63. The stock is now traded at around $18.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 28,374 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $538.61. The stock is now traded at around $594.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 882 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $15 and $25.17, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,507 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.98 and $59.1, with an estimated average price of $56.52. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,424 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc initiated holding in VG Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $12.25. The stock is now traded at around $9.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 15,540 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 553.00%. The purchase prices were between $208.21 and $224.5, with an estimated average price of $218.29. The stock is now traded at around $233.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 11,225 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 45.96%. The purchase prices were between $374.5 and $438.53, with an estimated average price of $409.77. The stock is now traded at around $425.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 9,934 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 163.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $50.78, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 12,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Nokia Oyj by 51.08%. The purchase prices were between $3.82 and $6.55, with an estimated average price of $4.17. The stock is now traded at around $4.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 151,075 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 20.80%. The purchase prices were between $439.85 and $518.83, with an estimated average price of $477.79. The stock is now traded at around $484.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,422 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $191.01 and $222.87, with an estimated average price of $210.15. The stock is now traded at around $219.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,557 shares as of 2021-03-31.