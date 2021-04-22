Albertsons Companies names Danielle Crop as Chief Data Officer

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that Danielle Crop has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Data Officer. Crop was most recently Chief Data Officer at American Express.

This new role brings an exciting step change and acceleration in the journey to leverage data strategically for the enterprise. Crop will be responsible for building and executing a world-class central data strategy that delivers benefits for the customer regardless of whether they shop in store or on the company’s digital platforms. Crop’s work will use machine learning and advanced data science capabilities to enhance performance across our businesses and markets.

“Today, excellence in delighting customers can be quantified as knowing what they want before they do, and having the capability to deliver it when they want it, no matter how they shop,” said Chris Rupp, Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer. “How we translate what we get from data into an enhanced customer experience will further differentiate us as a locally great and nationally strong retailer. Danielle’s work has been at the intersection of data and the customer experience for the majority of her career, and we are excited to have a leader of her caliber to guide Albertsons Companies’ customer experience into the future.”

Throughout Crop’s 15 years at American Express, she was at the forefront of the company’s data science efforts. Her background includes extensive experience in analytics, data management, modeling and digital experimentation, as well as scaled agile digital transformation and product management.In her most recent role as Chief Data Officer there, Crop was responsible for realizing the potential of American Express’ data assets to create the world’s best customer experience. She led multidisciplinary and globally dispersed teams that were responsible for the platforms that created, managed, governed, stored and shared American Express data assets.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market.

