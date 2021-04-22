Dell to Retire From CNB Bank; Wilcoxson to Join Executive Team

CLEARFIELD, Pa., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joseph E. Dell, Jr., Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer has announced that he will retire effective December 31, 2021 as required under the Corporation’s bylaws.



Mr. Dell joined the Bank in 2013 and has worked in the financial services industry for over 40 years, primarily in the areas of corporate and commercial banking, revenue generation, and credit administration. As a member of the Senior Executive Management team, Mr. Dell has developed and executed many key strategic commercial lending and revenue growth strategies for CNB and has been a key driver in expanding all commercial business line activity throughout the Enterprise.

Mr. Dell currently leads all Commercial Banking groups and plays a significant role in the large and complex commercial loan relationships for CNB Bank and its four divisions: CNB Bank, ERIEBANK, FCBank, and BankOnBuffalo. He also leads the Bank’s Commercial Loan Services and Portfolio Management Groups, as well as the treasury and cash management services group. Mr. Dell spearheads developing new business relationships and product offerings, created a loan syndication acquisition and participation desk, implemented strategic pricing strategies, as well as, expanding the Bank’s commercial lending presence in new and all markets.

Given his extensive background in banking and experience in commercial lending, effective January 1, 2022, Mr. Dell will assume a position with CNB Bank to support various initiatives across all CNB’s markets. We are excited about the contributions Mr. Dell will make in this role while we continue to focus on growing our Commercial Banking portfolio.

“During his time with the Bank, Joe enhanced the Bank’s commercial banking effectiveness. Joe’s knowledge and experience drove us to create better processes that made our Bank stronger allowing us to provide a higher level of quality service to our clients,” stated Joseph B. Bower, Jr., President and CEO of CNB Bank. “We are pleased to continue working with Joe and look forward to what he will accomplish in his new role within the Bank.”

On August 24, 2020, Angela Wilcoxson joined CNB Bank in the capacity of Executive Vice President Commercial Banking. Ms. Wilcoxson has 28 years of banking experience and has held Senior Vice President and Vice President level positions at other financial institutions in the greater Cleveland area. Her perspective brings unique ideas to enhance the Bank’s key strategic initiatives which will create exceptional experiences for employees and clients. Ms. Wilcoxson will assume the role of EVP Chief Commercial Banking Officer effective January 1, 2022.

“We are excited to welcome Angela to the Team,” said Mr. Bower. “Since she joined the Bank, her enthusiasm, experience, and perspective have excited our team as to new opportunities for the Bank to grow. We look forward to collaborating on new initiatives that will further enhance the Bank’s strategic goals.”

Both Mr. Dell and Ms. Wilcoxson have strong roots in their communities. A native of Carmichaels, PA, Joe graduated from Carmichaels High School before earning his B.S. degree in Business Administration from Clarion University of Pennsylvania. He continued his education at Waynesburg College, where he earned his Masters of Business Administration. Joe also graduated from Stonier Graduate School of Banking, as well as several other American Bankers Association, Risk Management Association, and Pennsylvania Bankers Association commercial banking programs. Joe has been on many not for profit boards throughout his career.

Angela, a native of Oakwood Village, Ohio, graduated from Bedford High School before earning a Bachelor of Business degree in Finance from Kent State University. Later, she obtained her Master of Arts Degree from Moddy Bible Institute in Applied Biblical Studies. She is very active on many boards in her community. Currently, Angela is a Board Member for Evergreen Cooperatives, Evergreen Business Services, Growth Capital Corporation, The McGregor Foundation, and Evergreen Cooperative Development Fund.

Based on strong, traditional values, CNB is dedicated to being the premier, financial services provider in the area, focused on the changing needs of people and businesses by providing the highest quality service.