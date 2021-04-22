>
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:CIM -0.48%


Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.



Call-in Number:







U.S. Toll Free



(866) 643-4456



International



(703) 546-4241



Conference ID



8958472



Webcast



[url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.chimerareit.com%2Fwebsites%2Fchimera%2FEnglish%2F5200%2Fevents.html[/url]











A replay of the call will be available for one week following the conference call.











Conference Call Replay:







U.S. Toll Free



(800) 585-8367



International



(404) 537-3406



Conference ID



8958472



If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit [url="]www.chimerareit.com[/url], click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.



About Chimera Investment Corporation



We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.



Please visit [url="]www.chimerareit.com[/url] for additional information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006082/en/


