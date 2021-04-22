Chimera Investment Corporation Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call





https://www.chimerareit.com/websites/chimera/English/5200/events.html























Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) (the "Company") announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 prior to 7:00 a.m. EDT. The Company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.If you would like to be added to the e-mail distribution list, please visit [url="]www.chimerareit.com[/url], click on Contact Us & Email Alerts, and complete the email notification form.





About Chimera Investment Corporation







We are a publicly traded REIT that is primarily engaged in the business of investing directly or indirectly through our subsidiaries, on a leveraged basis, in a diversified portfolio of real estate assets, including mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate assets.







Please visit [url="]www.chimerareit.com[/url] for additional information about the Company.





