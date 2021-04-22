>
Caleres Sets Ambitious Goals for Next Five Years in Inaugural ESG Report

April 22, 2021


Today, Caleres (NYSE: CAL) published its first environmental, social, governance (ESG) report, Caleres Cares … Feet First. The report covers Caleres’ activities in 2020 and establishes ambitious commitments for the next five years.



“At Caleres, how we do business has always been as important as how much business we do,” said Diane Sullivan, Chairman and CEO. “In the face of many challenges in 2020, our Associates have demonstrated remarkable creativity and determination. I am excited to highlight their efforts in our first ESG report and share our accomplishments to date. I know this passion and energy will carry forward as we pursue, track and report on our 2025 commitments.”



The inaugural ESG report is the result of the company’s broader efforts to formalize its approach to ESG, complete a materiality assessment, and establish a strategic ESG framework that will be used to track its progress in future years.



Notable 2025 commitments include:





  • Use environmentally preferred materials in 100% of Caleres products and shoeboxes




  • 25% of footwear sold in Famous Footwear will use environmentally preferred materials




  • Reclaim, recycle, or refurbish 90,000 pairs of shoes each year




  • Reduce waste by 50% in Caleres’ strategic sourcing supplier base, with 100% of strategic sourcing suppliers contributing to waste reduction




  • Reduce energy consumption by 25% in Caleres-owned retail stores and distribution centers




  • Ensure 100% of strategic factories are socially compliant and employ leading global social working standards




The report also spotlights Caleres portfolio brands’ individual sustainability initiatives and charitable endeavors in 2020 – including product donations for frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic – and adds to Caleres’ long history as a trusted footwear company and community member.



View the full “Caleres Cares …Feet First” report [url="]here[/url] or visit [url="]www.caleres.com[/url] for more information on our ESG promises.



About Caleres



Caleres is the home of today’s most coveted footwear brands and represents a diverse portfolio spanning all of life’s styles and experiences. Every shoe tells a story and Caleres has the perfect fit for every one of them. Our collections have been developed and acquired to meet the evolving needs of today’s assorted and growing global audiences, with consumer insights driving every aspect of the innovation, design, and craft that go into our distinctly positioned brands, including Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Naturalizer, Allen Edmonds, Vionic, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, and more. The Caleres story is most simply defined by the company’s mission: Inspire people to feel great…feet first.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210422006043/en/


