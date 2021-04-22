Quidel Signs Retail Distribution Agreement to Increase Access to At-Home COVID-19 Testing











Access to multiple retailers, where McKesson will accelerate our product roll-out strategy.



Availability to McKesson’s Health Mart franchise, allowing Quidel access to a network of over 5,000 independent pharmacies.



E-commerce support; ability to rapidly introduce products across multiple e-commerce sites, such as Amazon, eBay, and Simply Medical, McKesson’s home health e-commerce site.







, a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today that it has completed a distribution and fulfillment agreement with McKesson Corporation, a global leader in healthcare supply chain management solutions and retail pharmacy, to expedite consumer access to Quidel’s non-prescriptionThe agreement with distribution leader McKesson will enable Quidel to continue to supply existing customers in the professional segment and also reach significant new markets as the company introduces its new over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen product for retail markets and testing for reopening schools, and for health departments, employers, entertainment centers, and many other locations. McKesson will be Quidel’s lead commercial partner in fulfilling QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 rapid antigen test orders to individuals and businesses with the following support:“We are pleased to partner with McKesson, expecting to leverage McKesson’s ability to sell and distribute QuickVue through online channels like Amazon, WalMart.com, and through retail pharmacies, including their network of independent Health Mart pharmacies, grocery outlets, as well as health systems and other medical providers,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “This distribution agreement is intended to expedite broad availability of our QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test for families, schools and businesses and help Quidel meet our goal of democratizing access to affordable antigen testing. We are proud that the combined strength of our two companies working in partnership can truly advance individual and public health.”The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March. The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test allows consumers to easily perform the test themselves without a doctor’s prescription and get highly accurate results in 10 minutes or less from nasal swab samples. The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test shows excellent performance, with positive results agreeing with PCR 83.5% of the time, and negative results agreeing 99.2% of the time, delivering confidence to individuals running the test and helping to prevent asymptomatic virus spread.Shipping of the QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is expected to begin early next week, and it will be available from McKesson and its customer outlets soon thereafter.Visit [url="]www.quickvueathome.com[/url] for more information.Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit [url="]quidel.com[/url].Viewtold byat [url="]www.quidel.com%2Fourstory[/url]

