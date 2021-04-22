>
Groupon to Release First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6, 2021

April 22, 2021


[url="]Groupon[/url], Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of market trading on Thursday, May 6, 2021 and hold a conference call to discuss those results on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 10:00am ET.



A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at [url="]investor.groupon.com[/url]. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.



About Groupon



Groupon ([url="]www.groupon.com[/url]) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit [url="]press.groupon.com[/url].




