APi Group Announces New Goal of 13%+ Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Year-End 2025

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) announced today during its Investor Event that it has established a new goal of 13%+ adjusted EBITDA margin by year-end 2025.
Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “As we continue to focus on improving our mix, disciplined project and customer selection, pricing opportunities, leveraging our spend, driving operational excellence and realizing synergies from future acquisitions, we are confident in establishing a new goal of 13%+ adjusted EBITDA margin by year-end 2025.”
A replay of the Investor Event webcast will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of APi’s website at [url="]www.apigroupcorp.com[/url].
About APi:
APi is a market-leading business services provider of safety, specialty and industrial services in over 200 locations, primarily in North America and with an expanding platform in Europe. APi provides statutorily mandated and other contracted services to a strong base of long-standing customers across industries. We have a winning leadership culture driven by entrepreneurial business leaders to deliver innovative solutions for our customers. More information can be found at [url="]www.apigroupcorp.com[/url].
