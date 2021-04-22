>
Triple-S Management Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:GTS -2.14%

PR Newswire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 22, 2021

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) today announced that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Roberto García-Rodríguez, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Juan José Román-Jiménez, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

(PRNewsfoto/Triple-S Management Corporation)

To participate on the call, please dial 1-866-248-8441 or 1-323-289-6576 at least 5 minutes before start time. The conference call will also be simulcast live on the Internet, and can be accessed by logging onto www.triplesmanagement.com.

A webcast replay of the call be available at www.triplesmanagement.com for one year following the call.

About Triple-S Management Corporation

Triple-S Management Corporation, a health services company, is one of the top players in the Puerto Rico healthcare industry, with over 60 years of experience. It is the premier insurance and managed care brand, with the largest customer base and broadest provider network on the island. We have the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Costa Rica, the British Virgin Islands and Anguilla, and we offer a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage and Medicaid markets. Triple-S is also a well-known brand in the life insurance and property and casualty insurance markets in Puerto Rico, with strong customer relationships and a significant market share. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact [email protected]

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:




AT THE COMPANY:

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

Juan José Román-Jiménez

Mr. Garrett Edson

EVP and Chief Financial Officer

ICR

(787) 749-4949

(787) 792-6488

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triple-s-management-corporation-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301275264.html

SOURCE Triple-S Management Corporation


