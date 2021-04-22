>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Sandstorm Gold Royalties To Release 2021 First Quarter Results on April 29

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:SAND -0.76% TSX:SSL +2.5%

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) will release its 2021 first quarter results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after markets close.

Sandstorm Gold Royalties (CNW Group/Sandstorm Gold Ltd.)

A conference call will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 starting at 8:30am PDT to further discuss the first quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

International: (+1) 343-761-2522
North American Toll-Free: (+1) 833-350-1446
Conference ID: 3657105
Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/3deWaQl

CONTACT INFORMATION

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at [email protected].

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm Gold Royalties has acquired a portfolio of 200 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm Gold Royalties plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandstorm-gold-royalties-to-release-2021-first-quarter-results-on-april-29-301275331.html

SOURCE Sandstorm Gold Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)