Sandstorm Gold Royalties To Release 2021 First Quarter Results on April 29

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) will release its 2021 first quarter results on Thursday, April 29, 2021 after markets close.

A conference call will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 starting at 8:30am PDT to further discuss the first quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast using the link below:

International: (+1) 343-761-2522

North American Toll-Free: (+1) 833-350-1446

Conference ID: 3657105

Webcast URL: https://bit.ly/3deWaQl

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a gold royalty company that provides upfront financing to gold mining companies that are looking for capital and in return, receives the right to a percentage of the gold produced from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm Gold Royalties has acquired a portfolio of 200 royalties, of which 24 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm Gold Royalties plans to grow and diversify its low cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

