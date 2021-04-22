>
Live Nation Entertainment Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Teleconference

April 22, 2021 | About: NYSE:LYV -0.37%

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market hours on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a teleconference that day at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Information" section of the website.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-nation-entertainment-schedules-first-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-teleconference-301275448.html

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment


